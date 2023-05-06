OnlyFans’ Madelene Wright, a former footballer and OnlyFans Star, sends her fans to meltdown with her barely-there yellow bikini.

MADELENEWRIGHT has sent her fan into a frenzy after sharing a photo of herself wearing a bikini.

Former Charlton actress shares her latest photo on Instagram

Madelene Wright donned a yellow bikini in her latest post

The OnlyFans star has 332,000 followers on Instagram

She is no stranger to posting steamy content

The following are some of the ways to get in touch with us The postMadelene appeared to pose in the bathroom.

As she turned away from camera, her hand was covering her mouth.

Fans of Madelene have rushed into the comments section to express their opinions on this post.

One user said: “Gorgeous 😍😘🔥❤️.”

A second typed: “Coooor🔥.”

“Wow😍”, remarked a third.

Fourth: “What an attractive woman!”

Many other users responded by using the fire and heart-eye emoticons to show their approval.

Madelene has 332,000 Instagram followers. She has changed careers to become a OnlyFans model.

Recent photos show her enjoying an Algarve holiday in Portugal where she indulged in some topless tanning.

Madelene was released by the Addicks in 2020 after she was pictured inhaling from a balloon at a party and swigging champagne at the wheel of her Range Rover.

While she has admitted she sometimes wishes she could play again, she now rakes in a cool £500,000 a year thanks to her OnlyFans page.

Madelene rakes in £500,000 thanks to her OnlyFans

She was released by Charlton in 2020

