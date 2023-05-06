Donna Mills Became a Mom at 54 & Found New Love at 60 – At 82 She’s Still an Iconic Blonde & Looks Radiant

No one believes Donna Mills is 82: she glows with two other legends in a new photo.

Donna Mills is an American film and TV actress who began her career in the 1960s and dominated the screens for a long time. On April 30, she took to her Instagram account and posted a lovely picture, sharing the frame with two other gorgeous actresses.

Beaming joyfully and serving major fashion goals, Mills looked fantastic alongside the legendary Linda Gray and Joan Collins. The three 80s lead women appeared radiant and glowing, leaving their fans awestruck.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Mills has given her fans a glimpse of her gorgeous self. Her social media profile is peppered with similar photos, proving that despite her age, the “False Arrest” alum still enjoys dressing up and looks elegant.

Over the years, Mills has built a successful career and cemented her name in show business. Besides impressing the audience with her beauty and impressive acting skills, she embraced motherhood in her 50s and found love at 60.

Mills sparkled in a glamorous pink outfit in her recent Instagram post, while Collins stunned in a gorgeous black dress. Meanwhile, Gray looked fabulous in her shimmery gray and silver attire. The trio had come together for a magazine shoot, as was evident from Mills’ caption, which read:

“What a delight working with these lovely ladies. Thank you Hello Magazine @hellomag for a terrific story in your latest issue.”

Fans couldn’t help but appreciate seeing the three divas in one frame. “Dallas, Dynasty & Knots Landing in one frame ❤️ These Iconic ladies made those shows! 🙌 [sic],” wrote one user.

Others dubbed the three Hollywood stars “icons,” “soap queens,” and “legends,” with some stating how they had grown up watching them on television. Some even pointed out how the stunning ladies had stopped aging with time.

In June 2022, Mills appeared on the “Tamron Hall Show” and discussed taking an 18-year-long break to focus on motherhood. Many netizens appreciated “The Lady Forgets” star and admired her timeless aura. People were shocked to learn Mills’ age was 81 at the time.

Some wondered how she could look so amazing for her age, while others were stunned by her evergreen beauty. “She hasn’t aged a bit,” added another user. Until 1989, Mills entertained the audience as Abby Cunningham in “Knots Landing.”

But afterward, she purposely gave up acting to raise her daughter, Chloe Mills. After enjoying a fulfilling and prosperous career in the 80s doing photoshoots and gracing magazine covers, the “Dangerous Intentions” star decided to concentrate on motherhood in the 90s, doing so for almost two decades.

Recently, Mills has been reveling in her Hollywood comeback with roles in both movies and television. “The Good Life” star said her purpose is to encourage others, especially women, never to think it was over for them in their 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s, and even after that.

In an exclusive interview in May 2022, Mills, a doting parent and ecstatic octogenarian, shared the scoop on how she’s managed to keep herself in shape. Her secret to aging gracefully results from mindful eating, saying no to cosmetic treatments, and embracing her natural lines.

The riveting actress revealed that she never misses her workout sessions involving weight training and stretching. She also has a ballet bar in her home gym, where she loves to practice her dance moves.

Mills described herself as a healthy eater who doesn’t like pasta, starch, or sugar. Despite calling herself a mediocre cook, the “Joy” actress loves consuming proteins and veggies and prefers to eat vegetables and fruits, which she’s grown in her kitchen garden.

For her skin, Mills likes to steer clear of the sun and disapproves of cosmetic procedures. In her defense, she expressed she had no intentions of looking like a duck and loved her lines and wrinkles.

In a short and exclusive video from June 2014, Mills explained why she liked doing her own makeup, despite having worked with top-notch beauty professionals.

The “Moonlight Becomes You” actress mentioned how she loved to do her makeup at home, feeling comfortable and entertained while sitting in front of the TV.

She added how many people were inspired by her eye makeup, and in 1986, she produced an instructional makeup clip, “The Eyes Have It,” for them. As was expected, the video amassed immense praise and appreciation.

Diving into Motherhood at 54 Was Worth It

For a long time, Mills said she was only devoted to her career, but everything changed when she became a mother. The “Hilton Head Island” alum recalled thinking something was missing in her life, and it wasn’t long before she understood it was a baby.

After that, she adopted a daughter when she was only four days old. The then-54-year-old Mills claimed how many people told her she was too old to care for a tot. But deep down, she said she didn’t feel old than the moms, who were likely to be in their 20s.

Despite the criticism, Mills saw it as the perfect time to become a parent. “If you want to give to your career, I say having a child later in life is better than having a child early,” noted the first-time mother.

Over the years, the “Bare Essence” star has maintained a close bond with her daughter. Chloe, who’s in her late 20s, reportedly sees her mom once every week, and the duo converses on the phone and messages daily.

Mills also revealed that she took an 18-year-old long hiatus from acting to raise her girl. Not wanting to entrust her daughter to a babysitter or nanny, the blonde TV icon became a stay-at-home parent for almost two decades with no regrets.

Falling in Love at 60: Donna Found Happiness with a 10 Years Younger “M*A*S*H” Star

Mills, 82, has been in a long-term relationship with Larry Gilman, 73, since 2001. Born on April 3, 1950, in New York, Gilman is an actor and producer, most popularly known for starring in the TV show “M*A*S*H,” and the movies “Final Destination” and “Cool Runnings.”

In addition to being a successful actor and movie-maker, Gilman is an entrepreneur and master business consultant. In an exclusive video interview in 2012, he shared a golden piece of advice for anyone longing to create a life of their dreams.

Gilman stated how our passion was meant to bring us enjoyment, and if that weren’t the case, it would be better to do something else. Despite being ten years younger than his lady love, Gilman has been going strong in his relationship with his award-winning partner.

In 2015, “The Secret Storm” alum gushed over her then-beau-of-14-years, who loved spoiling her with the most thoughtful and romantic presents.

Gilman gifted Mills her very own vineyard that year, and she couldn’t be happier! Mills shared how Gilman planted a vineyard for her in 2014 and called him a good guy.

The couple’s vineyard in LA’s Brentwood neighborhood was only a year old once, and at that time, Mills and Gilman planned to bottle their own wine in the future from their Californian grapes, hoping to call it “Ethereal.”

