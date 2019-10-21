Kevin O’Brien equals the world record of Colin Munro’s most sixes hit in a calendar year in Men’s T20 cricket

On Monday, the Irish batsman Kevin O’Brien equaled the Men’s T20 world record of most sixes hit in a calendar year of Colin Munro. When Kevin O’Brien came to the field for batting, he had 34 sixes under him. He was playing the T20 World Cup qualifier against Oman.

Kevin O’Brien had only one six left to equal the Men’s T20 world record of most sixes hit in a calendar year of Colin Munro. When he placed a six in the match, he equaled the world record of New Zealand’s batsman Colin Munro. The audience of Ireland cheered up for Kevin O’Brien.

Afterward, T20 World Cup Tweeted “WORLD RECORD! Kevin O’Brien equals Colin Munro’s record for the most sixes hit in a calendar year in men’s T20I cricket. Just the 35 maximums in T20Is this year for O’Brien!”.

In the T20 World Cup qualifier against Oman in which he took the world record equalizing six, he made a total score of 41 runs in 28 balls which helped him reach his team for an overall score of 183 runs in the match. Afterward, Ireland won the match from 35 runs over Oman who made a score of 148 runs in 9 wickets.