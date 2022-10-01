John Duggar & Abbie Duggar welcome a second child and reveal the baby’s name in a sweet post

JOHN DAVID Duggar and Abbie Duggar revealed the name of their second baby in a sweet post.

John is the third child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

1 John and Abbie duggar took a photo together

Charlie was born in August to the couple.

The Instagrampost: The couple wrote that they “have been soaking up newborn snuggles ever since!”

They concluded: “We are so thankful to God for this precious gift!”

In May, former reality star revealed the gender.

Take to InstagramAbbie, 30 years old, subtly broke it by showing off her growing baby bump.

In the caption she said: “To the little girl who calls me Mommy and our little boy due in late summer, I’ll love you forever!”

In a pink maternity gown, the soon-to be mother of two looked radiant.

Fans and friends of her rushed to the comments section to express their gratitude.

The announcement from the Counting On alums comes two years after they welcomed their first child, Grace.

Nurse Abbie was unable to have a normal pregnancy due to severe morning sickness called Hyperemesis Gravidarum.

She was admitted to hospital multiple times and put on an IV drip.

John has previously spoken UsWeekly: “She couldn’t eat, pretty much, or drink, or anything… that was a pretty scary time.”

John crashed his plane in January.

According to the accident report obtained by Central Recorder, the plane suffered “substantial” damage, but nobody was hurt.

John and Abbie released in a statement following the crash: “An emergency landing or any kind of plane crash is a scary thing, but it’s exactly what pilots are trained for.

“We are so thankful for God’s protection, as we all walked away without injuries when this happened last October.

“We so appreciate the love and care so many have expressed toward us!”

