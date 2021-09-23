Kerry James Marshall to Design Windows for National Cathedral

WASHINGTON — Four years after removing stained-glass windows honoring two Confederate generals, Washington National Cathedral officials said Wednesday they had chosen an acclaimed Black artist, Kerry James Marshall, to design their replacements.

The artist visited the cathedral for the first time on Wednesday after being given the task of healing a small wound in the country’s second-largest cathedral. Together with the poet and author Elizabeth Alexander, Mr. Marshall will design two stained-glass windows addressing themes of racial justice to replace those that paid tribute to Generals Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson.

“Right now I don’t have a clear concept of what I think I will do,” He stated. “It will have to be work that is able to synthesize a multiplicity of ideas and sentiments about what the country represents for all of us. There will be some kind of imagery that presents itself as an invitation to reflection on the meaning of America now.”

The debate about removing the windows that was held in 2017 began in 2015 when a self-described white extremist shot and killed nine African Americans in Charleston, S.C. This became even more urgent after white nationalists rallied against the removal in Charlottesville (Va.) of a Lee statue. One of those protesters drove his car through the crowd of counter-protesters, causing the death of a woman.