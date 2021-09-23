Kelly Clarkson’s Former Stepdaughter Is Expecting Her First Baby!!

Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband Brandon Blackstock is going to be a grandpa. Blackstock, Clarkson’s former stepdaughter, is going to be a grandpa as Savannah Blackstock (and boyfriend Quentin Lee) are expecting their first child. 19-year-old Savannah broke the news with a baby bump photo on her Instagram account on Wednesday, Sept. 21. “The most precious secret we’ve ever kept,” she wrote.

Lee followed suit with his own post to his Instagram account, writing, “Sorry…been busy” along with the hashtag #newchapter. The couple has been together for more than two years. Savannah shared their love story via social media, including photos of vacations and date nights with s’mores.

Blackstock has a daughter, Savannah, with Melissa Ashworth. Blackstock and Ashworth also share a son Seth. They divorced in 2012. Blackstock then married Clarkson. They share daughter River, 7, and son Remington, 5, together.

The American Idol winner filed for divorce from Blackstock in June 2020. It was a bitter divorce. They have fought for custody, spousal support, and property. Clarkson also accused Blackstock, who is the father of a talent management firm, and not adequately compensating Clarkson. A judge ruled to upload their prenuptial agreement, per Us Weekly. Due to their separation, they also have a complicated custody arrangement.

Clarkson has spoken out about the difficulties of co-parenting, even though their divorce is not yet final. She told viewers of her NBC talk show, “I know with me and Brandon, it’s just a difficult thing because we’re in different places, and it’s like, we both agree on the main things, but it’s a hard thing when you’re not together all the time, for me personally,” she said. “As long as you make sure it’s about the children and their best interests, then we’re both on board.”