Jennifer Aniston heard David Schwimmer dating rumours after being sent Friends jokes

Jennifer Aniston received Friends-inspired jokes after rumours of her dating co-star David Schwimmer first emerged.

After the news broke, Aniston’s friends from real life couldn’t help but text her famous lines from the sitcom.

In an interview with the 52-year-old, she revealed what type of messages were sent to her.

Despite the negative press coverage and outraged Friends fans around the world who wanted to see Aniston or Schwimmer together in person, she found the situation funny.

She told Marie Claire Australia: “Honestly. I was getting a couple of texts from people saying, ‘I thought you were on a break, LOL.

“And I kept saying, ‘What are you talking about?'”







(Image: David Schwimmer/Instagram)



She continued: “And then I went online to see what was happening and I was like, ‘That is the funniest rumour that I never heard that got shot down in the quickest amount of time’.”

In the third season of the hilarious show, David’s character Ross says the infamous line “We were on a break!” for the first time after he sleeps with another woman following a fight with Rachel (Aniston).







(Image: AFP via Getty Images)



It becomes a running joke in the series and is often said by the main characters.

They play the roles of Rachel Green and Ross Gellar, and admitted to having a crush on each other when they were filming Friends Reunion.

Fans were delighted to discover that the pair had genuine feelings for each other during filming. They had hoped for a Rachel and Ross moment.







(Image: NBCUniversal via Getty Images)



But while the chemistry was real off-set, they declared nothing happened outside of filming and said the ‘timing’ was never right.

There were rumors that the duo became close again after the reunion special aired in August.

According to insiders, the pair had been visiting Jennifer’s LA home together.







(Image: NBCUniversal via Getty Images)



A source claimed to Closer magazine: “After the reunion, it became clear that reminiscing over the past had stirred up feelings for both of them and that chemistry they’d always had to bury was still there.

“They began texting immediately after filming and, just last month, David flew from his home in New York to see Jen in LA.”

A representative for the actor later released a statement saying that there is “no truth” to the rumours of a romance.

