Jennifer Aniston heard David Schwimmer dating rumours after being sent Friends jokes

Jennifer Aniston heard David Schwimmer dating rumours after being sent Friends jokes
By Brandon Pitt
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

Jennifer Aniston received Friends-inspired jokes after rumours of her dating co-star David Schwimmer first emerged.

After the news broke, Aniston’s friends from real life couldn’t help but text her famous lines from the sitcom.

In an interview with the 52-year-old, she revealed what type of messages were sent to her.

Despite the negative press coverage and outraged Friends fans around the world who wanted to see Aniston or Schwimmer together in person, she found the situation funny.

She told Marie Claire Australia: “Honestly. I was getting a couple of texts from people saying, ‘I thought you were on a break, LOL.

“And I kept saying, ‘What are you talking about?'”



Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer reunited after the Friends Reunion episode special
Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer reunited after the Friends Reunion episode special

She continued: “And then I went online to see what was happening and I was like, ‘That is the funniest rumour that I never heard that got shot down in the quickest amount of time’.”

In the third season of the hilarious show, David’s character Ross says the infamous line “We were on a break!” for the first time after he sleeps with another woman following a fight with Rachel (Aniston).



The duo played Rachel Green and Ross Gellar in the hilarious sitcom
The duo played Rachel Green and Ross Gellar in the hilarious sitcom

It becomes a running joke in the series and is often said by the main characters.

They play the roles of Rachel Green and Ross Gellar, and admitted to having a crush on each other when they were filming Friends Reunion.

Fans were delighted to discover that the pair had genuine feelings for each other during filming. They had hoped for a Rachel and Ross moment.



The pair admitted they both had crushes on each other when they filmed the show
The pair admitted they both had crushes on each other when they filmed the show

But while the chemistry was real off-set, they declared nothing happened outside of filming and said the ‘timing’ was never right.

There were rumors that the duo became close again after the reunion special aired in August.

According to insiders, the pair had been visiting Jennifer’s LA home together.



Despite the chemistry, they say the 'timing' was never right to act on it
Despite the chemistry, they say the ‘timing’ was never right to act on it

A source claimed to Closer magazine: “After the reunion, it became clear that reminiscing over the past had stirred up feelings for both of them and that chemistry they’d always had to bury was still there.

“They began texting immediately after filming and, just last month, David flew from his home in New York to see Jen in LA.”

A representative for the actor later released a statement saying that there is “no truth” to the rumours of a romance.

Stay up to date with the latest news in Showbiz and follow your favourite celebrities by signing up for our newsletter by clicking here.

Latest News

Previous articleKerry James Marshall to Design Windows for National Cathedral
Next articleHow Rich Is The Celebrity Power Couple – Nick and Vanessa Lachey?

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder