Kendall Jenner’s pout looks as impressive as Kylie’s in a brand new photo of the Two Sisters

There’s never a dull moment in the lives of Kendall and Kylie Jenner. As the Kardashians’ younger sisters prepare for the premiere of the family’s new Hulu reality series , they’ve also got another project in the works, and it seems Kendall may have taken a page out of the makeup mogul’s book for this one. The model has a similar pout to Kylie’s younger sister in new photos promoting Kendall X Kylie cosmetics. Millions of dollars in revenue off of her lips’ popularity.

Is it possible that the older Jenner sister got fillers? Or is the new look simply the result of her makeup? Kendall Jenner’s plastic surgery has been a subject of intense scrutiny for many years. Other members of her family have been open about the work they’ve had, but Kendall has denied the allegations repeatedly partaking. Kendall has been in the spotlight a lot lately, with many people cheering her on. Instagram Commenting that she appears different

Whatever she’s doing, she looks fantastic alongside her sister, as they announced April 6 as the launch date for the limited edition Kendall Collection:

Kit will include a blush, highlighter quad, lip crayon set, and gloss. Numerous posts to Kylie Cosmetic’s site provided fans with a glimpse at the packaging and photos of the stunning sisters, all surrounded by purple roses.

Sisters have been known for making their own pies. Lips look larger By overlining their lips, you can create a fuller appearance. In fact, that’s what Kylie Jenner told fans she’d done, when she was 16 years old and fans first noticed that her pout had gotten noticeably poutier. Years later she admitted she wished she hadn’t Lip fillers: The truth was out She was honest and told the truth. However, she was afraid of setting bad examples for her younger fans.

Kendall Jenner was actually one her critics back then. In 2015, Keep Up With the Kardashians Kylie Jenner told her that she thought her lips were too big.

Everyone has enough. Everybody’s beautiful.

In 2017 Kendall Jenner addressed rumors that she’d had multiple procedures performed, saying it didn’t make sense that as a model she would even want to reconstruct her face. On an Instagram Live (via Central Recorder ):

The headlines for photos of us were suddenly: ‘OMG Kendall got her lips done and got full facial reconstruction — look at her cheekbones, look at her nose!’It was crazy. I didn’t even address it at the time. Because if it is addressed, people will be like. ‘Oh, so she’s defending herself — she must be guilty.’ … As a model, why would I have my face reconstructed? It doesn’t even make sense.

That was years ago. A woman can change her mind. Central Recorder reported that Kendall Jenner, wearing a full-face face mask, was seen leaving the building where Jason B. Diamond is based in October 2021. As a number of procedures are performed in that office, it’s unknown what procedures Kendall Jenner had done (if any).