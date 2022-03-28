Gwen Shamblin died, but did The Remnant Fellowship survive?

HBO Max premiered the series in September 2021. The Way Down, a deep dive and exposé of controversial Remnant Fellowship founder Gwen Shamblin LaraMany refer to him as a “smart guy”. “cult leader.” Shortly before production wrapped on the stranger-than-fiction story, Shamblin Lara was involved in a plane crash that claimed her life as well as the lives of her husband, son-in-law, and fellow church leaders.

The docuseries was broadcast as planned, but there was not much to be said about the aftermath. This is New episodes of the docuseries will not air until April 28th.Many viewers were left wondering: What happened to the Remnant Fellowship?

Who was Gwen Shamblin Lara,

Shamblin Lara was born to Memphis in 1955. Her interest in nutrition combined with her faith led her to create a Bible study that focuses on weight loss. “The Weigh Down Workshop,”Soon, a large enough following was built for what was later dubbed “The Internet of Things”. “The Weigh-Down Diet.”Spirituality was a way to get rid of cravings and food temptations.

Shamblin Lara, a result of the success of both these ventures, founded her church, the Remnant Fellowship.

What is The Remnant Fellowship?

According to their websiteThe Remnant Fellowship can be found here “an international community of people who are finding renewed hope, profound love and deep purpose by putting the undiluted teachings of Jesus Christ into practice.”Although the church is based in Brentwood in Tennessee, it has more than 1,500 members and 150 congregations worldwide. This church stands out among other Christian denominations because it adheres to the Bible’s teachings with a strict and divisive adherence. The church teachesThat “husbands are kind like Christ, women are submissive, and children obey their parents.”

Making headlines

In 2003, two members of the church’s congregation were charged with murdering their eight-year old son. “discipline,”The punishment consisted of locking the child in a box for hours and beating him. Ex-members of Shamblin Lara are alleged to have advised parents to beat their children using glue sticks, belts and wooden spoons in order to get them obey.

Remnant Fellowship was raided during the police investigation into the death. However, no legal action was taken against the church. The child’s parents were each sentenced to life in prison in 2007.

Shamlin Lara and Joe Lara died in a plane crash on May 29, 2021. Three other church leaders were also killed in the accident. Joe Lara piloted the plane. Official cause of the crash is still unknown.

Is The Church Active Today?

In a statement released by Shamblin Lara’s daughter, Elizabeth Shamblin Hannah, it was written that she would be taking over the leadership role from her mother. In addition to losing her mother in the crash, Shamblin Hannah also lost her stepfather and husband. Shamblin Hannah wrote, “At this time in my life, I find myself with the wonderful opportunity to follow in my mother’s footsteps in serving our beautiful church, and I am grateful for her example of decades of laying down her life for others.”

It was controversially found that None of the millions Shamblin LarasIn her will, she left all that she had accumulated from the patrons of the church through the years to the church. In fact, all of the money was divided between her two children. Despite this, the church is still active today under not only the leadership of Elizabeth Shamblin Hannah, but tens of other deacons and pastors who can be found on the church’s official website.

Episodes 4 & 5 The Way Down HBO Max will release the episodes on April 28, 2022. These episodes are expected to focus on the effects of the crash and the response of the church.

