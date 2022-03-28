After Slapping Chris Rock, Will Smith Dances at the Oscars Afterparty

Will Smith danced to the song “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It”Afterparty at the Oscars

He joked about his wife’s hair loss and slapped Chris Rock at the ceremony. She suffers from alopecia.

Smith won the award for best actor. He later apologized for his slap in his acceptance speech.

Will Smith was filmed moving to his own song. “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It”After Chris Rock’s slap at him at the ceremony, he attended the Oscars afterparty.

Katey Rich, Vanity Fair’s awards editor, tweeted the footage from Sunday’s party.

Smith took Rock to the Oscars, while Rock was trying to make an aware speech. Smith then slapped Rock on the face.

It was Rock’s joke about Smith’s bald hair that led to it. Pinkett Smith suffers alopecia, which is a form of hair loss.

Then he retorted and shouted: “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth!”





Will Smith, right, presents the Oscars Award for Best Documentary Feature at the Dolby Theatre Los Angeles.





Smith was awarded the Oscar for best actor later in the ceremony. “King Richard.”

He apologized to the Academy and his fellow nominees during his acceptance speech, and also joked that he hoped the Academy would invite him back next year.

Later, he posed with Oscar, his family, and with his Oscar “King Richard”As a co-star, you will be seen on the red carpet at the Vanity Fair afterparty.

According to the LAPD, Rock did not file a report about the incident.