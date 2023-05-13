Kendall Jenner Posts Bikini Pics From Tropical Getaway

Amy Comfi
By Amy Comfi
In
EntertainmentCelebrities

Buns and sun are both out.

Kendall Jenner The rays were soaking up during a tropical getaway with friends. As seen in Instagram photos The supermodel worked out her tan on May 11 in a barely visible black bikini, while relaxing on a sand-white beach. One picture showed Kendall—who accessorized her cheeky two-piece with a bright red baseball cap—playing the air guitar in the sun, while she was pictured cooling off in the water in another snapshot.

The 27-year old sipped on a drink to relax. She was seen in several images with a bottle 818 Tequila, and colorful cocktails.

Kendall was captured earlier this week laughing with her rumored lover. Bad Bunny in a TikTok posted by photographer Renell Medrano. In a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment, the two hung out in the sun at what appeared to be a tropical golf course. 

Kendall and the Diles have not publicly discussed their relationship in the past few months, despite being spotted with each other on numerous occasions.

Latest News

Previous article
The UK Harry Potter Attraction where you can take a ride on a real Broomstick and tour the Hogwarts express

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact