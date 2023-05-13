Kendall Jenner Posts Bikini Pics From Tropical Getaway

Buns and sun are both out.

Kendall Jenner The rays were soaking up during a tropical getaway with friends. As seen in Instagram photos The supermodel worked out her tan on May 11 in a barely visible black bikini, while relaxing on a sand-white beach. One picture showed Kendall—who accessorized her cheeky two-piece with a bright red baseball cap—playing the air guitar in the sun, while she was pictured cooling off in the water in another snapshot.

The 27-year old sipped on a drink to relax. She was seen in several images with a bottle 818 Tequila, and colorful cocktails.

Kendall was captured earlier this week laughing with her rumored lover. Bad Bunny in a TikTok posted by photographer Renell Medrano. In a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment, the two hung out in the sun at what appeared to be a tropical golf course.

Kendall and the Diles have not publicly discussed their relationship in the past few months, despite being spotted with each other on numerous occasions.