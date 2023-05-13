Grey’s Anatomy Fans See The Original Characters In Season 19’s Interns

In the thread’s most upvoted response, u/Original-Gear1583 seemed to be pretty confident that they’d parsed out who was who between the original crew and the new characters who had been added in Season 19 of “Grey’s Anatomy.” “I think Simone is Mer, Jules is Izzie, Blue is Alex, Mika is Cristina, Lucas is George,” they asserted.

However, while there were other opinions on who was analogous to who in the past and present of “Grey’s Anatomy,” some viewers thought the question demanded a bit more nuance than straight one-to-one comparisons. “Honestly, I think there are different aspects of the original five in these new interns,” wrote u/MadilynnSienna.

The user went on to elaborate on how they’d come to this more complex conclusion. “For instance, I see Blue as both Cristina and Alex [depending on the scene],” they said. “Similarly, Lucas reminds me of George and [a few select times] Alex. I honestly can’t pin any one of them to just one of the OGs.”

When you consider what the “Grey’s Anatomy” writers were going for with the return of the interns in Season 19, it could really go either way. Still, whether they’re meant to be one-off spiritual successors to the original cast members or a fun amalgamation of their memorable traits mixed and matched is ultimately up to the fans to decide.