The UK Harry Potter Attraction where you can take a ride on a real Broomstick and tour the Hogwarts express

“WELCOME to Hogwarts,” our grinning tour guide says.

She pushes open the huge, wooden doors to reveal what wizard fans worldwide would recognise as the Great Hall, decorated to look just like it did on Harry Potter’s first visit.

Discover how background magicians move Hermione’s featherJoe Pepler/PinPep

And it’s truly magical.

The magnificent films set is laid out  with the same long tables covered in plates and cutlery, as if awaiting the arrival of Hogwarts students.

This isn’t my first visit to the Warner Bros Studio Tour in Leavesden, Herts. (Try ninth . . . I’m a huge Potter fan).

But it is the first time I’ve seen the Great Hall like this, with 400 candles floating magically above our heads, casting a speckled glow over the towering walls.

The magic is added to the mug with this extra sprinkle The Discovering Hogwarts Feature, launched last week.

It’s the latest in the series of behind-thescenes experiences that aims to offer Potterheads an up-close look at certain films.

All of the usual tour elements are still in place – real costumes, a venture through Aragog’s lair, green screens that let you ride a broom, prosthetic goblin faces and a whole lot more.

But during the summer months,  there will be craft workshops to make your own origami “sorting ceremony chatterbox” and special pop-up stands will be dotted around the sets, with experts on hand to explain how the magic works – and even showcase some of the tricks.

For example, did you know the late Robbie Coltrane,  who played friendly giant Hagrid,  had a body double?

Martin Bayfield was a 6ft, 10in former rugby player, who had an animatronic-head.

And remember the famous Wingardium Leviosa scene where Hermione makes a  white feather levitate?

We discover the magic behind the background.

I won’t give away all the secrets, though. These pop-up stands represent just a tiny splash of the fun that is on offer.

You  can flit between nitty-gritty details and interactive fun that even Muggles would enjoy.  

Pose for snaps in Hagrid’s bike and side cart, or take home a souvenir video of you fighting off a dementor from your train carriage on the Hogwarts Express.

Celebrate your victory with a butter beer – maybe only one, though, as this butterscotch, syrupy juice topped with a liquid marshmallow certainly packs a sugar hit.

Warner Bros estimates that it takes three to four hours to complete the entire tour.

And don’t splash all your cash on photo memorabilia and food from the cafe, as the huge gift shop at the end will have little eyes bulging out of their sockets – but the wands, cloaks and cuddly toys don’t come cheap.

My advice is go for treats such as Bertie Bott’s Every Flavour Beans and chocolate frogs.

They’re still pricey, but they’re fun, tasty and the frogs come with collectible cards.

Plus, it’ll keep kids quiet on the journey home. That’s a win.

The Discovering Hogwarts event runs through September 4. Tickets cost from £51.50pp. Click here to learn more Book

Hagrid was filmed with an animated head of an ex-rugby star.Joe Pepler/PinPep
it is the first time I’ve seen the Great Hall with 400 candles floating above our headsJoe Pepler/PinPep

