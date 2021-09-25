Being a Working Mom During the Pandemic: What It’s Like

I work full time, am married, and have three kids under age 4.

My job isn’t the only thing I do. I also do a lot of invisible work for my children’s well-being.

I am like many parents who are at breaking point due to the coronavirus epidemic.

The other day, as I was answering the simple question of “How did your day go?” which my husband always asks as we pick up our kids from school, I went through the list of all the things I had done for work. It was a lot, but it still didn’t feel sufficient.

Then I paused and started listing all the things I did outside work, and it was even more.

I changed three children, prepared three lunches and three breakfasts, and loaded five people into a car. I also edited stories of others, wrote two pieces and corresponded over email with at least 10 people. During my short lunch break, I called my physician to schedule my annual checkup for my husband and me.

After work, I went with the husband to pick the kids up; entertained them while they were getting ready for dinner; ate two nuggets while the twins yelled in mine; changed everyone into their pajamas; and then put them to bed.

I helped my husband wash the dishes and picked up all the toys.

Parents do so much invisible work

I’m not the first to voice how working parents in the US during a pandemic are at their wit’s end. It’s been covered. It has been discussed extensively. These tweets are now viral. This isn’t what I had hoped working parenthood would be.

It feels like I have three full-time jobs right now. My real job is taking care my children and the house.

My mom was a stay-at home mom and I am an only child. My grandmothers were there to care for me and had live-in support. When I try to explain to my mom that my husband is still alive and we are struggling to keep our heads above water, she doesn’t get it. We don’t have grandparents to help us, and can’t afford any more.

The worst part of it all is that we don’t have it that bad. Our house is regularly cleaned by someone else. The school allows our three children to attend in-person. I enjoy my job and can work remotely. Most importantly, my partner is equally involved in all aspects of child-related tasks.

None of this is new, but also we need to keep talking about it

It’s hard to articulate all this to child-free people. First, because I chose this life. Time is not my anymore. That is a concept that you will only truly grasp once you have a child. When you have children, there is no downtime.

You are always on edge about something (maybe they coughed while napping and now you’re googling COVID-19 symptoms) and always planning the next thing — a doctor’s appointment, or soccer practice, or family photo. You are constantly trying to get your children fed, bathed and changed.

One of my twins was not feeling well and I woke up at 4:30 am. The screaming of her twins woke up the entire house, and my day became longer.

Before I could check my work email, I had to walk up and through our street while the baby was strapped to me. I honestly can’t remember when I last shaved.

We, as a society, need to keep talking about this — not only to get actual change for working parents, especially moms, but also to keep expectations realistic for those who are thinking about having kids. The expectation that parents work full-time while raising children has been there for a long time. The pandemic has brought it to everyone’s attention.