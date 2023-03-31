Kelly Clarkson lashed out at her father-in law Narvel, Brandon Blackstock, and her ex-husband on her talk show.

KELLY CLARKSON has performed a new tune on her television program, which seems to target her ex-husband.

In 2006, Kelly met her now ex-husband Brandon Blackstock during her rehearsals with Rascal Flatts for that year’s Academy of Country Music Awards.

Kelly Clarkson performed Gayle's version of 'abcedfu' on her show

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock were married from 2013 to 2020

Kelly met Brandon in 2013. He had been married to Melissa Ashworth White when he died.

Their relationship was publicized on May 31, 2012 and they were engaged in December 2012.

The Voice judge, seven years after their marriage, filed for divorce in June 2020.

Brandon’s father Narvel blackstock started Starstruck, a recording studio and music-management company in 1988.

Narvel married Reba McEntire for 26 years before they divorced.

BREAKUP SONG

Although Kelly has been divorced from Brandon for many years, Kelly seems to be far from the end of their troubled relationship.

American Idol’s winner, Kelly Clarkson Show, performed a Gayle cover on the Kelly Clarkson Show.

She performed wellGayle’s most famous lyrics were modified by her to make them more appropriate for her current relationship.

She sang these lyrics: Forget about your father and forget the fact you only got half of it, and let my broken heart make that art.”

The original lyrics are: “F**k you and your mom and your sister and your job and your broke-ass car and that s**t you call art.”

In order to make lyrics for daytime TV more accessible, she removed all curses.

THE REMIX

Kelly’s song was loved by fans who commented on her version. They also appreciated the new lyrics. Kelly transformed the song to suit her story.

One person said, “Live for the lyrics changes!” Kelly Clarkson should have everything!

One wrote, “Kelly sings breakup songs like a pro!” It is ICONIC to change the lyrics in order to sing that bastard!

An additional comment was made: Kelly is throwing Narvel and Brandon off to a serious party. Both sound like grifters but Kelly has NO such nonsense.

Another commentator said: Kelly went to blood for these lyrics rewrites, and she got it. Yes, queen.”

Brandon's father Narvel Blackstock married Reba McEntire 26 years ago

Kelly sang the song live on her TV show. She changed the lyrics to make it more personal against her husband.