You didn’t realize these foods had more salt per serving than multiple packs of crisps.

SALT has been called the “silent killer”, with concerning levels hidden in our foods.
Yesterday, we reported that just two Hovis white slices contain more salt per slice than one packet of salted crisps.
It is the equivalent of a fifth of the 6g maximum daily intake – around one teaspoon – advised for adults by the NHS.
Overdoing this amount can increase blood pressure, which in turn could lead to higher risks of stroke or heart disease.
Josh Saunders reveals some of the surprisingly salty foods in our kitchens – demonstrating their salt content by showing the equivalent amount of crisps – and healthier alternatives.
- Based on 32.5g bags of Walkers Ready Salted Cracks that contain 0.44g salt.
Bread
Hovis White Half-Cob Sliced Bread 100g = 1.48g Salt
The same as: 3 Bags of Crisps
ALTERNATIVE
Waitrose Rye & Wheat Sourdough 100g = 0.26g salt
The same as: 1 bag crisps
Crumpets
Warburtons Giant Crumpets 100g = 1.48g Salt
The same as: Three and half bags of crisps
ALTERNATIVE
Waitrose Essential Crumbpets 100g = 0.38g of salt
The same as: 1 bag crisps
Pasta sauce
Sacla Intenso Stir-in Sauce 100g = 2g salt
The same as: 4 packs of crisps
ALTERNATIVE
Napolina Tomato and Garlic 100g = 0.01g Salt
The same as: 1 bag crisps
Cereal
Nestle Golden Grahams Cereal 100g = 0.98g salt
The same as: 1 1/4 bag of crisps
ALTERNATIVE
Tesco Organic Porridge Oats 100g = 0.01g of salt
The same as: 1/2 a crisp
For lunch, eat meat
Adlington Cooked Freerange Turkey 100g = 2.25g salt
The same as: 4 and 1/2 bags each of crispys
ALTERNATIVE
Aldi Ashfields Grilled Turkey 100g = 0.26g of salt
The same as: 1 bag crisps
Soup
Baxters Spicy Parsnip soup 100g = 0.76g Salt
The same as: 2 Bags of Crisps
ALTERNATIVE
Heinz Tomato – no added sugar 100g = 0.1g salt
The same as: 1 bag crisps
Cheese
Tesco Danish Blue cheese 100g = 3.3g salt
The same as: Bags of 7 1/2 bags crisps
ALTERNATIVE
Waitrose Fat Free Cottage cheese 100g = 0.25g salt
The same as: 1 bag crisps
Sausages
Richmond Pork skinless sausages 100g = 2g of salt
The same as: Four and a half bags of crisps
ALTERNATIVE
Riley’s Manchester Sausage 100g = 0.75g salt
The same as: 2 Bags of Crisps