You didn’t realize these foods had more salt per serving than multiple packs of crisps.

SALT has been called the “silent killer”, with concerning levels hidden in our foods.

Yesterday, we reported that just two Hovis white slices contain more salt per slice than one packet of salted crisps.

You might be shocked to learn that so many everyday foods contain more salt than a bag of crisps

Surprised to discover that most everyday foods have higher salt levels than crisps?Credit to Central Recorder

It is the equivalent of a fifth of the 6g maximum daily intake – around one teaspoon – advised for adults by the NHS.

Overdoing this amount can increase blood pressure, which in turn could lead to higher risks of stroke or heart disease.

Josh Saunders reveals some of the surprisingly salty foods in our kitchens – demonstrating their salt content by showing the equivalent amount of crisps – and healthier alternatives.

  • Based on 32.5g bags of Walkers Ready Salted Cracks that contain 0.44g salt.
Bread

100g of white bread from Hovis contains the same amount of salt as three bags of crisps

Hovis white bread 100g contains as much salt as three packs of crisps

Hovis White Half-Cob Sliced Bread 100g = 1.48g Salt

The same as: 3 Bags of Crisps

ALTERNATIVE

Why not change to this sourdough bread instead?

This sourdough bread is a great alternative.

Waitrose Rye & Wheat Sourdough 100g = 0.26g salt

The same as: 1 bag crisps

Crumpets

There's a fair amount of salt in these Warburtons Giant Crumpets

These Warburtons Giant Crumpets have a lot of salt

Warburtons Giant Crumpets 100g = 1.48g Salt

The same as: Three and half bags of crisps

ALTERNATIVE

Swap for these Waitrose Essential Crumpets instead

You can swap these Waitrose Essential Crumbpets for Waitrose Crumpets

Waitrose Essential Crumbpets 100g = 0.38g of salt

The same as: 1 bag crisps

Pasta sauce

This stir-in sauce has an eye-watering amount of salt

The stir-in sauce is bursting with salt

Sacla Intenso Stir-in Sauce 100g = 2g salt

The same as: 4 packs of crisps

ALTERNATIVE

This alternative has just a fraction of the amount

The cost of this alternative is only a fraction.

Napolina Tomato and Garlic 100g = 0.01g Salt

The same as: 1 bag crisps

Cereal

You probably didn't know breakfast cereals had this much salt

This is probably the most salty breakfast cereal you’ve ever seen.

Nestle Golden Grahams Cereal 100g = 0.98g salt

The same as: 1 1/4 bag of crisps

ALTERNATIVE

Change for porridge instead as they only have as much salt as half a single crisp

You can substitute porridge for them as they have half as much salt than a single crack.

Tesco Organic Porridge Oats 100g = 0.01g of salt

The same as: 1/2 a crisp

For lunch, eat meat

If you like turkey sandwiches you might want to reconsider

You might be interested in turkey sandwiches if you are a fan.

Adlington Cooked Freerange Turkey 100g = 2.25g salt

The same as: 4 and 1/2 bags each of crispys

ALTERNATIVE

This grilled chicken from Aldi has more than ten times less salt

Aldi’s Aldi grilled chicken is more than ten-tenths less salt

Aldi Ashfields Grilled Turkey 100g = 0.26g of salt

The same as: 1 bag crisps

Soup

Even something as simple as soup can be as bad as two bags of crisps

Simple soups can end up being as unhealthy as two bags full of crisps.

Baxters Spicy Parsnip soup 100g = 0.76g Salt

The same as: 2 Bags of Crisps

ALTERNATIVE

Swap for Heinz Tomato soup with no added sugar instead

Instead, opt for Heinz Tomato soup without added sugar

Heinz Tomato – no added sugar 100g = 0.1g salt

The same as: 1 bag crisps

Cheese

Tesco Danish Blue cheese is as bad as a whopping seven and a half bags of crisps

Tesco Danish Blue cheese tastes as good as seven bags of crisps

Tesco Danish Blue cheese 100g = 3.3g salt

The same as: Bags of 7 1/2 bags crisps

ALTERNATIVE

It's a no-brainer to swap to fat free cottage cheese instead

Swapping to cottage cheese that is fat-free is a simple decision

Waitrose Fat Free Cottage cheese 100g = 0.25g salt

The same as: 1 bag crisps

Sausages

You might want to cut back on these skinless sausages

These skinless sausages might be a good choice.

Richmond Pork skinless sausages 100g = 2g of salt

The same as: Four and a half bags of crisps

ALTERNATIVE

Riley's Manchester Sausages aren't as bad

Riley’s Manchester Sausages don’t taste as terrible.

Riley’s Manchester Sausage 100g = 0.75g salt

The same as: 2 Bags of Crisps

