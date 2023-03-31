You didn’t realize these foods had more salt per serving than multiple packs of crisps.

SALT has been called the “silent killer”, with concerning levels hidden in our foods.

Yesterday, we reported that just two Hovis white slices contain more salt per slice than one packet of salted crisps.

It is the equivalent of a fifth of the 6g maximum daily intake – around one teaspoon – advised for adults by the NHS.

Overdoing this amount can increase blood pressure, which in turn could lead to higher risks of stroke or heart disease.

Josh Saunders reveals some of the surprisingly salty foods in our kitchens – demonstrating their salt content by showing the equivalent amount of crisps – and healthier alternatives.

Based on 32.5g bags of Walkers Ready Salted Cracks that contain 0.44g salt.

Bread

17 Hovis white bread 100g contains as much salt as three packs of crisps

Hovis White Half-Cob Sliced Bread 100g = 1.48g Salt

The same as: 3 Bags of Crisps

ALTERNATIVE

17 This sourdough bread is a great alternative.

Waitrose Rye & Wheat Sourdough 100g = 0.26g salt

The same as: 1 bag crisps

Crumpets

17 These Warburtons Giant Crumpets have a lot of salt

Warburtons Giant Crumpets 100g = 1.48g Salt

The same as: Three and half bags of crisps

ALTERNATIVE

17 You can swap these Waitrose Essential Crumbpets for Waitrose Crumpets

Waitrose Essential Crumbpets 100g = 0.38g of salt

The same as: 1 bag crisps

Pasta sauce

17 The stir-in sauce is bursting with salt

Sacla Intenso Stir-in Sauce 100g = 2g salt

The same as: 4 packs of crisps

ALTERNATIVE

17 The cost of this alternative is only a fraction.

Napolina Tomato and Garlic 100g = 0.01g Salt

The same as: 1 bag crisps

Cereal

17 This is probably the most salty breakfast cereal you’ve ever seen.

Nestle Golden Grahams Cereal 100g = 0.98g salt

The same as: 1 1/4 bag of crisps

ALTERNATIVE

17 You can substitute porridge for them as they have half as much salt than a single crack.

Tesco Organic Porridge Oats 100g = 0.01g of salt

The same as: 1/2 a crisp

For lunch, eat meat

17 You might be interested in turkey sandwiches if you are a fan.

Adlington Cooked Freerange Turkey 100g = 2.25g salt

The same as: 4 and 1/2 bags each of crispys

ALTERNATIVE

17 Aldi’s Aldi grilled chicken is more than ten-tenths less salt

Aldi Ashfields Grilled Turkey 100g = 0.26g of salt

The same as: 1 bag crisps

Soup

17 Simple soups can end up being as unhealthy as two bags full of crisps.

Baxters Spicy Parsnip soup 100g = 0.76g Salt

The same as: 2 Bags of Crisps

ALTERNATIVE

17 Instead, opt for Heinz Tomato soup without added sugar

Heinz Tomato – no added sugar 100g = 0.1g salt

The same as: 1 bag crisps

Cheese

17 Tesco Danish Blue cheese tastes as good as seven bags of crisps

Tesco Danish Blue cheese 100g = 3.3g salt

The same as: Bags of 7 1/2 bags crisps

ALTERNATIVE

17 Swapping to cottage cheese that is fat-free is a simple decision

Waitrose Fat Free Cottage cheese 100g = 0.25g salt

The same as: 1 bag crisps

Sausages

17 These skinless sausages might be a good choice.

Richmond Pork skinless sausages 100g = 2g of salt

The same as: Four and a half bags of crisps

ALTERNATIVE

17 Riley’s Manchester Sausages don’t taste as terrible.

Riley’s Manchester Sausage 100g = 0.75g salt

The same as: 2 Bags of Crisps