Applebee customers furious over a discontinued item, and a demand chain brings it back to the menu

Applebee’s popular appetizer has drawn a lot of customers to the restaurant.

A great way to kick off a meal was the sweet and spicy Sriracha shrimp from this chain.

Five years ago, Applebee's stopped making sriracha shrimp appetizers. Customers were outraged.

Applebees has since removed the dish from their menu in 2018. reported.

Customers aren’t forgotten, however.

One user on Twitter described the eating of shrimp as almost a spiritual experience.

Applbees Sriracha Shrimp were my favourite. .

“My tastebuds exploded, and all of a sudden the world was still!” Although my fiancee was speaking, I couldn’t understand him. It’s time to bring it back Please!!!”

This dish is loved by many others as well.

“I’ve heard it before and it will be repeated again,” An additional user.

The world was shattered after Applebee’s took out sriracha shrimp.

Applebee’s was loved by even some of its customers who dislike it.

One person said, “If ever you have to feel dissatisfied about going into Applebee’s, the sriracha fried Shrimp appetizer is for you.” Tweet.

A customer complained that the Sriracha Shrimp was being discontinued in 2018. The chain’s Twitter account advised them to contact corporate.

We’re sorry you missed the Sriracha Shrimp! The company .

“We like to keep a variety of appetizers on our menu and change up the selection every so often, but we’ll be sure to let our Food & Beverage Team know that you’d love to see them back!”

It was also noted that local chefs often make menu adjustments during the pandemic.

According to the company, franchisees are able to choose whether or not they want items carried in their restaurants. .

“We recommend letting your local Applebee’s know you’d like to see it back on the table!”

Applebee’s has not yet responded to U.S. Sun with a comment.