Keisha Chambers Is Justin Chambers’ Wife Of 30 Years

Keisha Chambers and Justin Chambers. | Source: Getty Images

Keisha Chambers, Justin Chambers’ wife, met her husband on the job. Decades later, he still remembers the ordinary day in the office that made him realize he had feelings for her.

Ohio native Justin Chambers became the face of one of America’s most prominent fashion designers after being scouted in Europe. The almost six feet male model spent four years at one of the country’s first acting studios, HB Studios, in New York City in the early nineties.

His big break on a daytime soap in 1995 was trailed by regular work in television. A year into the new millennium, he moved into feature films with “The Wedding Planner” starring Jennifer Lopez and Matthew McConaughey, and also starred as D’Artagnan in “The Musketeer.”

Justin Chambers with Keisha Chambers at “The Wedding Planner” premiere on January 23, 2001. | Source: Getty Images

In the early 2000s, Justin had a minor role in the Uma Thurman and Gena Rowlands TV film “Hysterical Blindness” and a three-episode arc in the first season of “Cold Case.”

The father of three’s fortune changed when he was cast among the first class of interns at Seattle Grace Hospital in “Grey’s Anatomy” with Ellen Pompeo, Sandra Oh, Katherine Heigl, and T.R. Knight.

Even though he and Keisha Leon Chambers became parents the same year they got married, the star did not express remorse about having a house filled with little kids when his contemporaries were out clubbing.

Justin Chambers and Keisha Leon Chambers at the 58th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on August 27, 2006, in Los Angeles, California. | Source: Getty Images

Keisha Met When He Was a Model

The actor who would win and mend hearts as Dr. Alex Karev in Shonda Rhimes’ “Grey’s Anatomy” and portray Marlon Brando in “The Offer,” began his career as a male model after being discovered while on vacation in Paris, France, at a metro station.

Born July 11, 1970, Justin booked a Calvin Klein fragrance campaign early in his modeling career and traveled around Europe, Japan, and the United States for work. The former male model can still remember when he began to like Keisha, who worked at a modeling agency in New York.

Justin Chambers (L) and wife Keisha Chambers march to support the striking Writer’s Guild of America’s ‘Diversity Day’ at Paramount Pictures studio, on December 12, 2007, in Los Angeles, California. | Source: Getty Images

“I was in her office, and she was at her desk, and it was kind of sexy the way she dialed the phone with a pencil,” he recalled.

The model booker and her TV star husband did not intend to have such a big family.

He explained the progression of their relationship as “business, then friendship, then lovers.” The “Hysterical Blindness” actor gushed about what a “special girl” his wife is when he was featured in an interview in 2006.

Actor Justin Chambers (L) and his wife Keisha Chambers arrive at the 59th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium, on September 16, 2007, in Los Angeles, California. | Source: Getty Images

Justin Chambers and His Wife, Keisha Chambers, Have Been Together for a Long Time

The “Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox” voice star feels very fortunate to have a partner do life with him. While all relationships have valleys and peaks, he’s glad he gets “to go through the ups and downs with her.”

The pair married in 1994, a year before he got his big break on television in the soap opera “Another World.” Asked how he had maintained such a long marriage, he said that he did not “know any other way to be,” adding:

“I can remember lying in bed with her years ago and having conversations about our grandparents — and now our grandparents are gone. We’ve gone through that together, and now our parents are getting older, and we’re going through that together.”

(L-R) Maya Chambers, Kaila Chambers, Eva Chambers, Isabella Chambers, Keisha Chambers, Jackson Chambers and Justin Chambers attend the 7th ANNUAL STUART HOUSE BENEFIT at John Varvatos, on March 8, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. | Source: Getty Images

Keisha and Justin Are Parents of 5

The model booker and her TV star husband did not intend to have such a big family. After they had their first daughter, Isabella, in December 1994, they were surprised by twins Maya and Kaila in June 1997. Justin jokes, “It sort of jumped from one to three right away.”

A fraternal twin himself, the actor was under the impression that the twin gene would skip a generation. The couple had one more daughter Eva, born in March 1999, followed by a son, Jackson, in 2002.

With the global success of “Grey’s Anatomy” on the ABC Network, Justin moved his young family across the country from New York City to Los Angeles, California, in the mid-2010s. “The Zodiac” actor insisted that they “had a lot of fun having all those kids,” but he was glad to be over the diaper phase.

Justin Chambers, Keisha Chambers and their children at the John Varvatos 7th Annual Stuart House Benefit at the John Varvatos Boutique on March 8, 2009 in West Hollywood, California. | Source: Getty Images

Justin Denies Plans for More Kids When Asked

Pamela Sue Willman and John William Eugene Chambers raised Justin as one of five children in Springfield, Ohio. He has a twin named Jason.

Though the actor and Keisha never planned to emulate his parents, he was assertive in his response when asked in 2007 if they would add another child to their unit:

“No, no, no. We just got two rescue dogs.”

Actor Justin Chambers, Keisha Chambers, and their children arrive at John Varvatos 10th Annual Stuart House Benefit on March 10, 2013, in Los Angeles, California. | Source: Getty Images

He advocates for getting rescue dogs, and if not, to listen to the former longtime host of “The Price Is Right,” Bob Barker, who encouraged owners to have their pets “spayed or neutered.” Justin revealed that he attended the tea parties of his younger girls as an English woman wearing a thoughtfully provided hat.

He had a more challenging time keeping up with his elder daughter, a pre-teen at the time of the interview. He explained, “She does all these words, like ‘lol.’ I don’t know any of that stuff.”

Actor Justin Chambers (L), wife Keisha Chambers and children attend the launch party for Tommy Hilfiger’s “Prep World Pop Up House” at The Grove, on June 9, 2011, in Los Angeles, California. | Source: Getty Images

The former off-Broadway star’s patience with his children does not extend to some of his other duties around the house. The actor admitted to Good Housekeeping that though he would love to say he is “a Mr. Fix-It,” he cannot.