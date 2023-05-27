GH Spoilers Tuesday, May 30: Choices, Changes, Confirmation And Challenges

General Hospital (GH) spoilers for Tuesday May 30 tease choices, changes, confirmation and challenges-we should note that Monday, May 29th’s episode is a rerun from October 2022. Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) talks about choices, Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Alexander Chavez) changes, Diane Miller (Carolyn Hennesy) confirmation, and Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) issues a challenge.

General Hospital Spoilers – Choices

Curtis is moving back into the home that he and Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr) share and he tells Stella Henry (Vernee Watson) there are two choices-to give up or give in.

He’ll be sleeping in the guest room, but decided to see if he and Portia can work things out before making a decision to try again with Jordan Ashford (Tanisha Harper). Curtis has been torn between the two women, but realizing the lies from Jordan, which were part of her work, were less than the lies from Portia about paternity.

Curtis isn’t sure who he wants or what he wants, but there’s only one way to find out. If it doesn’t work out with Portia, he’ll try again with Jordan; in the meanwhile, Portia smiles and welcomes him home.

GH Spoilers – Josslyn Jacks Catches Up With Trina Robinson

Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) catches up with Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) also at General Hospital. She’s probably talking about Dex Heller (Evan Hofer) and her situation with him. She tells Trina that she has another option, and she is smiling. Josslyn doesn’t want to give up on her and Dex, any more than Trina wants to give up on Spencer. Both girls are determined to make their romances work.

General Hospital Spoilers – Changes

At the Collins house, Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Alexander Chavez) is talking to someone on the phone, happy as he tells them it’s funny how your life can change in an instant. Perhaps there was good news for him at Victor Cassadine’s (Charles Shaughnessy) will reading, miraculously? He’s more likely catching up with someone he hasn’t talked to in a while and talking about his romance with Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali).

He doesn’t seem like he’s dressed appropriately for a will reading so the call may be before the meeting. Whoever he’s talking to, he’s smiling and happy.

GH Spoilers – Confirmation

At the Metro Court, Diane has an agenda as she’s talking to Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) over lunch. Apparently she’s talking to him about a sting of some sort, because she tells him she has all the confirmation they will need. She could be talking about the SEC case but more likely about the Justice Department’s interest in Sonny Corninthos (Maurice Benard). The big question, of course, is who is “they” and why do they need confirmation. And what confirmation they need?

General Hospital Spoilers – Drew Cain Pays A Visit To Sam McCall And Scout Cain

Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) pays a visit to Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco) and their daughter Scout Cain (Cosette Abinante). It sounds like the subject of the SEC case comes up and Sam wants to help, but he tells her the less she knows, the better. Drew has a plan- to dig up dirt on Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) to leverage Ned Quartermaine (Wally Kurth) who he and Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) blame.

It’s not for sure that Ned could withdraw the allegations but anything’s worth a try. Drew and Sam founded Aurora Media together when they were still married so of course Sam has an interest.

GH Spoilers – Challenge

At the Metro Court, Nina and Olivia Quartermaine (Lisa LoCicero) are still talking about the case and how even Olivia believes Ned is the whistleblower. It’s caused dysfunction between Olivia and Carly, who wanted Olivia to kick Ned to the curb. Nina had told her what she heard about the Department of Justice leaning on the SEC to use Carly to take down Sonny when Diane was at Sonny’s penthouse. As Olivia looks across the room at Diane talking to Robert, Nina appears to challenge her to talk to them. She says there’s only one way to find out.

General Hospital Spoilers – Sonny Corinthos And Carly Spencer Confer Privately

At General Hospital, where Sonny has gone to support the family as Willow Corinthos (Katelyn MacMullen) is receiving her bone marrow transplant, they confer privately. They may not agree on everything, and Carly refuses to flip on Sonny to maintain her own freedom, but there is one thing they all agree on. That has to be that Willow pulls through and that the bone marrow transplant is successful.

It could be a while before they know for sure, and Willow will remain in isolation until that time. They won’t know it’s successful until Willow’s blood tests show she’s making her own healthy blood cells.

Be sure to catch up on everything happening with GH right now. Come back here often for General Hospital spoilers, news, and updates.