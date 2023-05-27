Oprah Winfrey is reportedly a “Possible Replacer” for Senator Dianne feinstein

Oprah Winfrey, according to reports, is being considered as “a potential replacement” for the ailing Democratic senator Dianne Feinstein. She just recently returned to her Senate seat after fighting shingles. Her cognitive abilities are also reportedly affected. She’s wheelchair-bound. California Governor Gavin Newsom, if she were to resign, would nominate a successor for the remainder of 18 months. Oprah’s interest has yet to be confirmed.