Grey’s Anatomy Introduced Skylar Astin’s Character. Love may Already Be On The Air

Spoiler alert! This story contains spoilers about the Season 18 episode. Grey’s AnatomyIt is also known as “Put the Squeeze on Me.”

Are you the “JoLink” experiment over already? Grey’s AnatomyWe were best friends Jo And LinkThe two of them hook up for just a second before they break apart. They continue to exchange feelings, and they often go back-and-forth. Some kind of Friends Episode Jo might have found another way to keep her focused. Skylar Astin. The Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist An alum joined The Cast of Grey’s The most recent episode “Put the Squeeze on Me,”Already sparks fly between their characters Todd EamesJo.

Todd and his sister came to Grey-Sloan together LaurieThe woman was pregnant and had a weaker heart valve. Laurie was eager to play matchmaker with her brother and the OB resident Todd did a great job of winning Jo over on his own.

Jo and Todd bonded over a favorite TV show, their love for salt and vinegar chips, and it didn’t hurt that Jo literally saved his sister’s life after a complication during her surgery. It also didn’t hurt that Todd was very sensitive to his sister being a single mother, saying he just wanted to make things easier for her — a topic that hits pretty close to home for Jo as well, especially since Link moved out.

Camilla Luddington Skylar and Todd Astin had great chemistry on screen and had hilarious banter. Todd somehow mentioned that he had a PhD in both of his short conversations with Jo, but was self-aware enough to realize what he’d done. Jo, meanwhile, asked Todd out for a drink at Joe’s, and then rambled on about how the bar, “Joe’s with an E,”She was different than her name. “Jo without an E.”Gentlemen, smooth, really smooth.

Link arrived at the hospital to visit Jo and he was eager to spend some time with her before he realized they had a date. They can hopefully get back to being best friends soon, so this awkward stage between them won’t last as long as their romance.

Because of the complication during Laurie’s surgery, her procedure got pushed to another day, which means Todd will definitely be hanging out at the hospital for a little longer. Skylar Astin has signed on to a recurring part in Season 18 Grey’s Anatomy, so we already knew he’d be around, but by “around,”What could this possibly signify? “Jo’s apartment”?

Skylar Attin is the second Zoey’s Extraordinary PlaylistActor to Join the Grey’s AnatomyCast this season. Peter Gallagher was also featured as David Hamilton, the benefactor and patient behind the Parkinson’s research that Meredith and Amelia have been doing in Minnesota. He was a shrewd investor in the Seattle hospital’s lives. Meredith is offered a full time position Minnesota’s Grey Center. Now I’m just waiting for someone to burst into song. (No, not on second thought. Grey’s That episode was already done. it wasn’t great .)