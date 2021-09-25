Prince Charles Launches Amazon Prime Channel to Tackle Climate Change

Prince Charles is releasing a Prime Video series to highlight businesses tackling climate change.

The episodes will be streamable starting Sunday.

Charles will follow in the footsteps Prince Harry’s footsteps, who launched an Apple TV series last May.

The Prince of Wales and Amazon Prime are teaming up to launch a new series about climate change.

The 72-year-old is editor-in-chief of RE:TV, a Prime Video channel that “aims to encourage businesses and individuals around the world to actively work towards sustainability,” according to a press release from the channel.

You can stream twenty episodes of the documentary series worldwide starting Sunday. These episodes will highlight how businesses around the world are tackling climate change, “from recycling coffee, reseeding rainforests, and refining solar to revitalising cities and remodelling fashion,” the press release says.

The series also includes a direct plea to take action from Prince Charles, who is paraphrased in the press release as saying “there is hope but we are running out of time.”

“I’ve spent a lot my lifetime trying to engage people and businesses with the issues and solutions of the climate crisis,” Charles said in “The Time to Act is Now” film on RE:TV, according to the same press release.

“RE:TV was therefore set up with the aim of capturing the will and imagination of humanity and champion the most inspiring solutions for sustainability from around the world,” He added.

Charles isn't alone in launching his own series. Prince Harry's Apple TV docuseries, "The Me You Can't See," which he executive produced with Oprah Winfrey, was released on May 21. Interviews were conducted with a variety of people, including celebrities and mental-health professionals, and the series is focused on mental health.

Clarence House didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.