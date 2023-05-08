Katy Perry shares Coronation Concert secret not shown on TV

KATY Perry let her fans know a little secret during the King’s Coronation Concert this past weekend.

A note special was embroided into her beautiful golden gown by the I Kissed A Girl vocalist.

Taking people behind the scene of a historic moment where her amazing vocals blew away the audience.

The inside of the dress was stitched with “Katy Perry Charles III, 2023 VW”, and a crown appeared before Charles’s name.

Hubby, Orlando Bloom wrote: “So Proud” and included a heart-shaped emoji.

Kris Jenner replied: “Wow !!!! It’s so beautiful!!Soooo beautiful!!!

This 38-year old singer sang at the Coronation Concert, which also featured Lionel Richie’s 73rd birthday performance, Piers Brsnan’s 69th, Tom Cruise 60th, and other actors.

Eight-year-old Princess Charlotte, the daughter of Prince William, 40, and Princess Kate, 41, was spotted singing along to Katy Perry’s ‘Roar’ at the Coronation Concert.

Charlotte waved her Union Jack alongside Kate while belting out “Louder Than a Lion, Because I Am a Champion!”

A jubilant 20,000 people, including King Charles (74), danced along with Queen Camilla at a coronation celebration concert in Britain.

With the country continuing to celebrate Charles a one-off show at Windsor Castle saw the Royals on their feet as they boogied to Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Take That.

The two-hour spectacular featured music from the likes of Paloma Faith, appearances from Piers Brosnan and Tom Cruise, and a heartfelt speech from Prince William.

Lionel Richie sang his much-loved All Night Long as Charles and the Royals danced.

As mentioned, Katy Perry performed her hit Roar as Princess Charlotte sang along with her mum Kate.

Shen dedicates her song Firework (Fireworks) to Charles, and all the hard work they do together for The British Asian Trust.

