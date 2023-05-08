A lion was dragging me inside its cage when I had my dream safari job. The claws of the lion tore into me like butter.

When Lauren Fagen was offered a volunteer position at a South African wild animal sanctuary, it was the opportunity of a life time.

Lauren had always wanted to get up close to some of the world’s most dangerous and elusive animals.

Lauren’s hand was placed near the mouth of a cheetah within hours after arriving in Moholoholo, the rehab center located in Limpopo, which is home to many animals including lions. leopards, elephants, and antelope.

She was also equally thrilled to have the opportunity to clean two cages of young lions named Duma and Tree.

She was frightened when Duma, one of the two big cats in their cages, attacked after Duma dragged his legs into an open space between bars.

Lauren from Quebec in Canada was only saved by the swift actions of British vet Natalie Bennett who used a broom to try and fight off the Lions.

Lauren tells the story in detail of her July 2013 attack, as well as the stories of other survivors who have been attacked by predators, such a sharks.

She told author Dougie Wight how she was working alone cleaning the feeding cage which was next to the lion’s main enclosure when the attack happened.

She said: “Duma stuck his entire leg through the bars, nearly the full length of it because of how far I was away.

“Before I could react he got me with the tip of his nail into the middle of my right calf.

“It was like butter, it went right in. “It was like butter, it went right in.”

“ I could see my full leg in his paws. ” He almost stabilized me with his feet.

“I was wearing grey sweatpants and he sliced through them, like craft scissors through a card.

“He sliced open my leg. This looked exactly like what one would find at a butcher’s shop. It was like a piece of a cow hanging from the ceiling. I thought, That can’t be my leg because that’s not what … wait, it is my leg.

“I started to scream for help and kicked with my other leg but he immediately pulled that one through the bars up to the groin.

“I was now on my back looking at him. “He was not looking me in the eye, but my both legs were pinched through the bars. My right leg was in his mouth.

“I saw him go right through the knee like a blade, though both legs remained attached.”

Within seconds Duma’s female mate Tree had joined in the mauling, gnawing at Lauren’s feet.

When other volunteers heard Lauren screaming and ran to the enclosure they included Brit Natalie Bennett who was then 24 years old. She tried fighting off the Lions with a Broom.

Lauren was rescued by the lions after two terrifying minutes. Natalie, from Carshalton in Surrey, treated Lauren’s gaping injuries.

Natalie said at the time: “It was the lioness we were worried about because they are the killers.

“We tried to distract the animals by thundering on cages to try and scare them away and we got brooms and brushes to try and get them off her.

“The male was hand reared by the student coordinator so all he had to do was say no and Duma would back off, but because there was blood, you can’t really expect them to differentiate between meat you are providing to them and not.

“Both Lauren’s knees were injured and she had puncture wounds in her calf and huge gouges out of her thigh.”

Lauren said: “Essentially, my left kneecap nearly came completely off and was hanging by a piece of skin.

“Doctors were able to put that back on like a sticker. There were multiple stab wounds …

“I had muscle and nerve damage and actually caused quite a bit of damage to my anterior cruciate ligament myself, when I was trying to get my leg out between the bars. I could’ve been a lot worse.”

After initially reporting that Lauren was attacked for trying to kiss a lion, she now denies this.

She joined Bite Club after being traumatized by the attack. The group is made up of other victims who have been attacked by killer predators.

Dave Pearson, aged 59, is the man behind the club. He founded the group after he was savaged off the coast New South Wales in Australia by a 3-metre-long bull shark.

Lauren travelled to Australia in 2019 to meet Dave, and other survivors.

She said: “My mum came with me and we spent Christmas there. It was a great experience. I learned how to surf and met many people.

“Bite Club has made the experience a lot less spectacular in the sense that I can tell my story and people’s eyes don’t widen the same way.”

Bite Club: Real-life attacks by sharks and other killer predators by Douglas Wight is published by Ad Lib and available now