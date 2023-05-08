Linda Carter is a major distraction to BBC EastEnders’ fans as she celebrates her Coronation.

EASTENDERS teased the regal look of landlady Linda Carter ahead of tonight’s episode.

BBC soap, The Royal Family posted on Instagram a preview of Charles’ coronation.

Linda showed off a stunning pink shift with jewel and pearl detailing, and a round black cap with a feathered pink feather.

She looked radiant and regal with her rosy make-up and matching earrings.

Linda’s outfit was lauded by many in the comments section.

One said: “Linda looks like a queen.”

I love the Linda pearl dress. “I want it!”

Another third wrote: “How beautiful is Linda’s gown.”

Alfie (Shane Richie), dressed in a suit of black with sequins, wore a matching hat and also wore a silver-sequin adorned hat.

Linda told children on the street why the coronation is celebrated.

She said that it brought people together, despite whatever they were going through.

Linda’s monologue begins with Lola Pearce accompanied by her daughter Lexi Mitchell, who was excited to celebrate the occasion despite Lola’s terminal cancer.

Stacey Slater’s (Lacey Turner), as part of her continuing storyline about the cost-of-living crisis, was seen also emptying and counting her pounds.

The square is decorated with tables, crowns and bunting by other residents.

While the residents of Walford try to pull off the perfect coronation party, Rocky is tempted to meddle in Sonia and Reiss’s relationship, and Linda grapples with her decision to deceive Sharon.

EastEnders will air tonight, Monday 8th of May at 7:30pm.

