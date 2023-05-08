Linda Carter is a major distraction to BBC EastEnders’ fans as she celebrates her Coronation.

EASTENDERS teased the regal look of landlady Linda Carter ahead of tonight’s episode.

BBC soap, The Royal Family posted on Instagram a preview of Charles’ coronation.

Viewers were distracted by Linda's attire

Linda's clothing distracted viewers
Linda told the children all about coronation day

Linda tells the kids all about Coronation Day
Alfie Moon also dressed up for the occasion

Alfie Moon dressed for the occasion as well

Linda showed off a stunning pink shift with jewel and pearl detailing, and a round black cap with a feathered pink feather.

She looked radiant and regal with her rosy make-up and matching earrings.

Linda’s outfit was lauded by many in the comments section.

One said: “Linda looks like a queen.”

I love the Linda pearl dress. “I want it!”

Another third wrote: “How beautiful is Linda’s gown.”

Alfie (Shane Richie), dressed in a suit of black with sequins, wore a matching hat and also wore a silver-sequin adorned hat.

Linda told children on the street why the coronation is celebrated.

She said that it brought people together, despite whatever they were going through.

Linda’s monologue begins with Lola Pearce accompanied by her daughter Lexi Mitchell, who was excited to celebrate the occasion despite Lola’s terminal cancer.

Stacey Slater’s (Lacey Turner), as part of her continuing storyline about the cost-of-living crisis, was seen also emptying and counting her pounds.

The square is decorated with tables, crowns and bunting by other residents.

While the residents of Walford try to pull off the perfect coronation party, Rocky is tempted to meddle in Sonia and Reiss’s relationship, and Linda grapples with her decision to deceive Sharon. 

EastEnders will air tonight, Monday 8th of May at 7:30pm.

The square prepares for a street party

The square is getting ready for a party on the street
The residents celebrate Charles' coronation

Residents celebrate Charles' coronation
Stacey's cost of living crisis storyline continues

Stacey's story of the cost of living continues

