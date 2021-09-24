Katie Price’s ex husband Kieran Hayler watches Peter Rabbit 2 with their kids Bunny and Jett as mum jets off to Turkey

KATIE Price’s ex-husband Kieran Hayler watched Peter Rabbit 2 with their kids Bunny and Jett as she jetted to Turkey for new hair extensions.

The father-to-be cuddled his seven-year old son and six year old daughter on the couch and watched the film.

3 Kieran Hayler filmed his kids watching Peter Rabbit 2

3 Kieran shared the sweet family time with fans

He quietly filmed the pair engrossed in the flick after a day at school and revelled in the precious family time.

Kieran welcomed his first baby with fiancée Michelle Penticost last month, a little boy called Apollo Phoenix.

KATIE Price jetted to Turkey to get new hair extensions as the investigation into her “assault” rumbles on.

After telling Alper Damdelen, her trusted Istanbul hairdresser, that she wanted to go blonder, the 43-year old is now visiting him.

According to a source, Katie was desperate to have her extensions done again. She only trusted Alper Damdelen because she was impressed with the results of her last hair surgery.

“She’s got a lot of live appearances coming up and wanted to look her best.”

Yesterday, we revealed that Katie and Carl Woods traveled to Turkey for a brief stay after an attack at her home in August.

Katie will be returning tomorrow to continue her work commitments.

The mother-of-five hopes the trip will “clear her head” following a difficult few weeks.

Our source said that Katie has left Turkey for Turkey “Katie” today. We need to give her time to recover from everything she’s experienced. She will be returning to her home after the surgery, where she can relax and enjoy the sunshine for a few days.

“She’ll be back for her make-up classes at the weekend, but needed to get away for a few days.”

Katie insists that she didn’t call police on Carl after the alleged attack at her house.

The ex-glamor model and former glamour model was left with a bruised appearance after the incident. She commented on an Instagram post from Carl, in which he stated that he would never harm her.

She wrote: “FACT, I’ve ALWAYS said DONT believe everything you read in the media and what Carl is saying is true. FACT I’ve NEVER called the police on Carl my police investigation I’m currently going through to a incident a few weeks ago is not to do with Carl .

“This man’s mental health is so low and easy to say suicidal. Someone played what they thought was a clever game and involved the media with inaccurate information.”

In his video, which was filmed inside a car, Carl insisted: “The truth will come out.”

The 32-year-old broke his silence following the incident two weeks ago, writing in a statement: “I would never hit or hurt her”.

Speaking to camera, he said he’s been “in hiding” through the “roughest” month of his life, adding: “I’m a good fella, always have been”.

On Monday, August 23, at 1.30am, police responded to Katie’s call and arrested a man aged 30 for theft and assault.

The Essex Police confirmed that he was released on police bail. However, the man was rebailed earlier in the week. Yesterday, the bail date was extended to next month.

3 Katie Price is getting new extension in Turkey Image Credits: instagram