Princess Eugenie reveals Prince Philip met his great-grandson and their son is named after him.

Prince Philip met one of the British royal family’s newest members before his death. Princess Eugenie revealed in the documentary Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, which aired Sept. 22, that she introduced her grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, to her baby boy August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

“We named August, August Philip because grandpa has been such a huge, inspiring character in my life,” Eugenie said in the BBC One film, according to Royal Central. “I brought little August to come and meet him and told him that we’d named him after him, and it was such a lovely moment. We were fortunate to do that.”

Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed their first child, August, on Feb. 9. The couple announced their son’s name days after the Duke of Edinburgh had been admitted to the hospital.

In the documentary, Eugenie also opened up about a special gift hanging in her house from her late paternal grandfather. “He painted me a painting of a bunch of flowers and gave it to me for my wedding, and it was so nice,” she shared. “It’s now sitting in my house in London, and I am so proud of it.”Princess Eugenie reveals Prince Philip met his great-grandson and their son is named after him.

Queen Elizabeth and her husband attended Eugenie and Jack’s royal wedding at St. George’s Chapel in 2018. Eugenie was one of several members of the royal family who reflected on Prince Philip in the new documentary that was filmed before and after the Duke’s death in April.

