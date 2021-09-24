Man accused of having sex with horse leads cops on wild dash ‘half naked’ through river

A man who allegedly had sex with a horse sparked a wild police chase with his daring prison escape, which saw him sprint across a river in his boxer shorts.

Jonah Barrett-Lesko, 25, was caught “half-naked” in the Animas River in southwestern Colorado – just a mile away from where he escaped La Plata County Jail on Tuesday, September 21.

After receiving a phone call regarding a man wearing prison jumpsuits near a store, police reported that the convict had gone missing.

The Durango Herald was told by Police Chief Bob Brammer that Barrett-Lesko was spotted running along the river only 20 minutes after his escape.







“That’s what really attracted my attention to him because you don’t see half-naked people running through the woods in their boxer shorts,” he said.

According to the New York Post the chief stated that he and another officer were led in a police chase. They went back and forth along the river until more officers arrived on the scene and surrounded Barrett-Lesko.

Barrett-Lesko, it was reported, had been alone in the recyard at the time of the escape and managed to leap over a wall.

“There’s a video of him going up the wall, and then using his feet on one side and back on the other side,” Sheriff’s Lt. Pat Downs Downs told the paper.

“It appears he got out of some small hole in the upper fenced-in area of the old rec yard.”

Barrett-Lesko first made headlines when he was caught on camera allegedly having sexual intercourse with a horse during the middle of the night at a fairground on June 17.







As part of a plea deal, the animal cruelty charges were dropped and Barrett-Lesko was locked up for trespassing charges in connection to several burglaries, according to KRQE.

In due course, he will be charged with felony escape.

