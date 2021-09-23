Katie Price insists she has never called the police on Carl Woods in cryptic post about alleged ‘attack’

KATIE Price insists she didn’t call the police on fiancé Carl Woods following the alleged assault in her home last month.

After the incident left her with a bruised forehead, Price, 43, posted a comment on Carl’s Instagram post in which he claimed he wouldn’t hurt her.

2 Katie Price says she has never called the police on fiancé Carl Woods Credit: Instagram

2 Carl told fans ‘the truth will come out’

Katie wrote today: “FACT, I’ve ALWAYS said DONT believe everything you read in the media and what Carl is saying is true. FACT I’ve NEVER called the police on Carl my police investigation I’m currently going through to a incident a few weeks ago is not to do with Carl .

“This man’s mental health is so low and easy to say suicidal. Someone played what they thought was a clever game and involved the media with inaccurate information.”

In his video, which was filmed inside a car, Carl insisted: “The truth will come out.”

The 32-year-old broke his silence following the incident two weeks ago, writing in a statement: “I would never hit or hurt her”.

Speaking to camera, he said he’s been “in hiding” through the “roughest” month of his life.

He added: “I’m a good fella, always have been”.

He explained how speculation and troll attacks after the incident had affected his mental health by saying: “I haven’t been on Instagram in a long, very long time. This past month has been the most difficult of my entire life.

“I had no choice but to hide from the world and shut down. It would have defeated me if I was not a stronger person in my head.

“So everybody who abused me said vile stuff about me because they read what the paper made it look like for their stories.

FACT I’ve NEVER called the police on Carl Katie Price

“Everyone just remember who I am and all the things I did at the start when I first came onto the scene, that’s all I can say.

“I’m a good fella. I have always been a good guy and will continue to be.

Anyone who believes anything other than me will be forgiven if they know the truth.

“I just hope everyone who had the balls to abuse me has the balls to say sorry. This is what I am asking because I’ve taken screenshots of every single one.

“And lastly, just like I stated in my story last week, I am the subject of so much speculation and so many vile abuses because of the way that the media was used.

“I have never and would never, ever do a thing to hurt Katie, never.”

He said, “Never, ever, have ever felt so low.” I have never before been involved in this media environment. I’ve never seen how corrupt [it is].

“Pointing fingers at people and people jump on the bandwagon and say the most vile things with no factual information whatsoever.”

Katie’s house in Essex was contacted by police at 1.30 AM on Monday, August 23, 2013.

A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of theft and assault.

The Essex Police confirmed that he was released on police bail. However, the man was rebailed earlier in the week.

Today’s bail date was extended to the end of next month.

After being introduced by a mutual friend, Katie and Carl began a wild romance in June 2020.

Mum-of-five Katie got engaged for the seventh time to Carl in April – with the ex-glamour model calling him her “Prince Charming”.

Katie Price strips off naked and poses in the bath to promote new body scrub