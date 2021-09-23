Brian Laundrie sleuths question how he could afford to go on the run – after he claimed he couldn’t pay for a hotel

ONLINE sleuths are questioning how Brian Laundrie can afford to be on the run – after he claimed to cops he could not pay for a hotel.

The missing fiancé of Gabby Petito was booked into a room for domestic abuse survivors after Utah police pulled the couple over on August 12, records show.

That came after Laundrie told officers he could not afford to stay in a hotel after cops said the pair needed to be separated for the night.

Laundrie, who is currently on the run, has since returned to North Port in Florida with his parents.

On Twitter, one user said police should be checking his bank record “to see if he has spent any money or took out a large sum of cash.”

Another said: “Brian Laundrie said he had no money to get a hotel for the night when the cops pulled them over.

“So how did he get the money to travel half way across the country back home safe.”

Gabby’s corpse was found in Wyoming on Sunday.

The coroner’s initial determination for the manner of death is homicide. The official cause of her death is still unknown.

Authorities continue to look for her Laundrie. She remains a person-of-interest.

Laundrie returned home with their van alone on September 1, after Laundrie and Gabby had been together for approximately two months.

After their high school romance, they split up and moved to Florida with Brian’s family.

The couple are believed to have pooled their resources to purchase the Ford Transit van that they would use to make their journey, and then transformed it into their living space.

The couple’s friend Ben Matula told People: “They were living the dream that we all want. They were having the adventure of a lifetime.”

But the couple were said to have been involved in an explosive argument with a waitress at a Wyoming restaurant on the day that Gabby is believed to have last been seen alive.

Utah police also released bodycam footage that shows Laundrie and Gabby fighting on August 12.

TikTok detectives were behind the massive effort to find Gabby. The hashtag was viewed almost 800 million times.

Many social media users discussed and debated a variety of clues and tips in the case. Some even spoke to authorities about their findings.

Laundrie was not found after a long search of the reserve.

On Wednesday, an underwater recovery team was summoned to Carlton Reserve as part of the search.

