Here is 12 Best Advent Calendars For Babies 2021 to Start the countdown to Welcome this Christmas

THE exciting countdown to Christmas is one of the most magical times for little ones, and the best advent calendars for babies make the lead-up even more delightful.

Advent calendars are an excellent gift for the Christmas season. They should be safe and visually stimulating, with toys or treats that they will enjoy.

For babies, you want to make sure that the advent calendar you choose is age-appropriate and doesn’t have any small pieces that could be a choking hazard.

Toy advent calendars that include wooden toys or musical calendars are great for young children.

VTech’s Toot Toot calendars are very popular with babies. These calendars come with cute and festive figurines to entertain them in the weeks leading up to Christmas.

Baby advent calendars are great for babies too young to use an advent calendar but want a keepsake to remind them of their first Christmas.

For hungry babies, you can also use edible advent calendars. Organix’s Advent Calendar is a healthier alternative to chocolate. It includes oaty bits and fruity bicies.

1. VTech Toot-Toot Drivers Advent Calendar

13 An advent calendar for budding drivers credit : amazon

(AD) VTech Toot-Toot Drivers advent calendar, £29.48 from Amazon – buy here

VTech’s popular baby toys combine fun with education, and this driving themed advent calendar aimed at children aged one and above won’t disappoint.

To bring Christmas songs to life requires 2AAA batteries. It also includes a truck, trailer, and sleigh.

It can even be folded down into a road, giving it an appeal beyond December 25.

2. Lokipa Christmas Advent Calendar Boxes

13 You can fill these advent boxes with your treats for babies. Credit: amazon.

(AD) Lokipa 24 Kraft Paper Advent Gift Boxes, £6.99 from Amazon – buy here

These fill-your-own advent calendar boxes with merry motifs work a treat for babies.

You don’t have to fill them, but babies will enjoy stacking and knocking over the boxes.

You can also fill them with your baby’s favorite things, such as healthy snacks, bubbles, or small toys.

This set of 24 kraft paper boxes comes flat-packed – assemble, and you’re good to go.

3. Melissa & Doug Countdown to Christmas Wooden Advent Calendar

13 Let children decorate their particular tree with this wooden advent calendar Credit: amazon.

(AD) Melissa & Doug Countdown to Christmas Wooden Advent Calendar, £16.99 from Amazon – buy here

This Christmas Countdown Advent Calendar is a healthy option for kids aged three to seven. It includes 24 charming wooden ornaments that little ones can use to decorate their tree every day in December, with a shining gold star for the last day.

This calendar is a simple idea, but kids and parents can’t get enough – it’s reusable, it comes with a cute storage box for the ornaments, and even builds numeracy skills as children countdown to that all-important day.

One reviewer said that the calendar is constantly being redecorated and helps to reduce how much my son spends on Christmas tree play.

4. Peppa Pig Advent Children’s Book Collection

13 Go on a festive adventure with Peppa and her family with these 24 mini storybooks credit : john lewis.

Peppa Pig Advent Children’s Book Collection, £19.99 from John Lewis – buy here.

If your baby’s first words were ‘Peppa’ (we know a few), then this cute advent book collection will light up their world this Christmas.

Each day in December brings a new mini storybook with stories about the energetic piggie and her family.

Peppa’s Christmas Eve is a unique new book that will be available for December 24.

5. The Gruffalo’s Child Official Music Advent Calendar

13 Music, movement, and beloved characters from The Gruffalo’s Child… what more could baby want? Credit: calendar club

The Gruffalo’s Child Official Musical Advent Calendar, £24.99 from Calendar Club – buy here.

We’ll wager that one of your baby’s favorite author-illustrator combos is none other than Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler.

So The Gruffalo’s Child scene of this advent calendar will be something they enjoy building each day throughout December as new characters are unveiled.

To power the magnetic movement and music of the calendar, you will need 3AAA batteries. This will delight even the youngest babies.

6. Play-Doh Advent Calendar

13 Little ones will love creating their festive masterpieces credit: amazon

Play-Doh Advent Calendar, £29.90 from Amazon – buy here

We haven’t yet met a preschooler who doesn’t enjoy the squishy joy of Play-Doh, which is why this advent calendar is guaranteed to be a hit with little ones.

Each of the 24 doors hides a surprise that will delight young makers – five pots of Play-Doh are included (two of them sparkly), as well as a whole host of festive cutters, stampers, and moulds so that children can get creative to their heart’s content.

7. Orange Tree Toys Noah’s Ark Advent Calendar

13 This advent calendar for babies contains a lovely wooden play scene credit : Orange Tree toys.

Orange Tree Toys Noah’s Ark Wooden Toys Advent Calendar, £30 from Orange Tree Toys – buy here.

This Noah’s Ark scene with wooden animals comes to life for each day of advent, with 24 chunky pieces suitable for babies aged one and over.

This advent calendar is one that babies will love to play with and treasure for years.

8. Max Made Me Do It Keepsake Baby’s First Advent Calendar

13 Track your favorite milestones with this advent calendar

Max Made Me Do It Keepsake Personalised Baby’s First Advent Calendar, £20 from Not On The High Street – buy here

OK, OK, this is more an advent calendar for parents than babies, but it is a lovely illustrated souvenir of your baby’s first Christmas.

This personalized advent calendar allows parents to record their baby’s milestones and movements throughout December. It makes a beautiful gift for any expecting child.

This calendar was a favorite gift for my friend when she had her first child. Reviewer: “Exceptional and thoughtful.”

9. Bethlehem Advent Stable

13 Teach children the story of Christmas with this advent stable credit : lakeland

Bethlehem Advent Stable, £79.99 from Lakeland – buy here

For parents keen to tell the nativity story to children, this charming advent stable is a magical way to do it.

Each of the 24 doors features a new nativity scene. The base spins to allow for easy access to all doors.

It is a costly investment, but it will be a family heirloom.

10. Thomas & Friends Minis Engine Advent Calendar

13 Thomas fans will adore this toy-packed advent calendar Credit: fisher price

Thomas & Friends Minis Engine Advent Calendar, £20 from The Entertainer – buy here

Christmas starts early for Thomas fans with this fantastic advent calendar packed with 24 mini push-along engines.

This calendar is aimed at children three and over. The box converts to a train track at its end.

‘My sons enjoyed opening each day and seeing which Thomas & Friends train they would find. The trains all link together to make a giant parade of trains,’ explains one reviewer.

11. Disney Book and Festive Felt Advent Calendar

13 Babies will love playing with this cute Disney felt tree credit : the works

Disney Book and Festive Felt Advent Calendar, £12 from The Works – buy here

Another cute Christmas tree for babies and children to decorate – this felt creation invites little ones to open a new festive pocket every day to discover one of their favorite Disney characters hiding inside.

The children can then decorate the tree with them until Christmas Eve when they can open all the pockets and receive a Disney book.

This calendar is the perfect countdown, and it can be used over and over again.

12. Mr. Men Little Miss Advent Calendar

13 These iconic books can be read year after year

Mr. Men Little Miss Advent Calendar, £15.99 from WHSmith – buy here.

For fun tales the whole family will enjoy, you can’t go wrong with this selection of 24 mini books featuring your favorite Mr. Men and Little Miss characters.

Mini editions of classic tales such as Mr. Tickle Saves the Day or Mr. Bump Goes to Holiday are featured. They can all be hidden behind separate pockets.

What are the prices for advent calendars designed for babies?

They vary in price, but the most popular advent calendars for babies and children tend to sit between £10 and £30.

For more high-end calendars, or those that can be used repeatedly each year, prices can reach up to £100, but this price point is rare for children’s calendars.

What are the best places to buy advent calendars?

We found a fantastic selection of advent calendars on Amazon for children of all ages.

Shops like The Works, WHSmith, The Entertainer also have a great selection of advent calendars.

What are the key features to look out for when choosing an advent calendar for your baby?

Advent calendars that are safe for babies are the best. Always verify the target age group. Many begin at age 3. It is best to double verify if the calendar has small parts.

Books advent calendars can be enjoyed for years and are baby-friendly. They’re also great for introducing your child to books.

How many days is an advent calendar?

Advent calendars typically have 24 doors or pockets that you can open. The fun begins on December 1.

Sometimes, 25 doors can be opened for a bonus gift.

