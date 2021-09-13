Kate Middleton Princess Met Mother Of Cancer Patient As the Sad Mother Praises the Royal for being so Caring!

Kate Middleton Princess Met Mother Of Cancer Patient As the Sad Mother Praises the Royal for being so Caring!
By Amy Comfi
In
Life Style

Mila Sneddon (age five) is featured in a touching photo from the Duchess-of-Cambridge’s lockdown photographic program. She was used to symbolizing isolation during a pandemic.

Kate Middleton meets Mila, a five-year-old, and her mother Lynda at the Palace of Holyrood.

A mum of a girl who is fighting cancer says that the Duchess was caring and considerate when they first met and it has had an impact upon her daughter.

Mila, a five-year-old girl from Mila’s Lockdown Photograph Project, was featured in a photograph that Kate took. It came to symbolize isolation during the pandemic.

The touching photo shows her kissing her dad through her kitchen window as he stands outside.

The youngster is currently undergoing chemotherapy for rare leukemia. She was separated from her father during the first lockdown.

Mila’s dad was unable to stay at home because he could bring coronavirus to Falkirk.

Kate Middleton Princess Met Mother Of Cancer Patient As the Sad Mother Praises the Royal for being so Caring!

The meeting had an impact on the five-year-old

Mila and Kate spoke by telephone after their image was chosen for the Hold Still exhibition and book.

Later, the pair met at the Palace of Holyrood House. Mila’s mother Lynda said that Kate was ‘caring’ and that the visit had a lasting effect.

Hello! Hello!Magazine: “I cannot express how amazing the Duchess has been.

Mila is featured in Kate’s lockdown photography project

“She was so caring and considerate. I got a real sense of her being a mother in the way she spoke to Mila.

“There were some challenges due to the Covid restrictions. Mila said that she wanted to hug Mila.

“I think any kid that can get the chance to go to a proper palace and experience what Mila experienced that day is significant.”

Mila with her mom, dad, and sister Jodi

Lynda stated that Mila was served silver for a bowl full of Rice Krispies after she said she was hungry. “They sent in a butler with a silver platter, silver bowl, and silver jug.

“I told her that she would be coming down to Earth with a big bump upon our return and will ask for Rice Krispies tomorrow.

Mila with Lynda
Hello! Magazine has the full interview. magazine

Mila launched Scoot in September, her own charity campaign that encourages people to post pictures of loved ones and raise money and awareness for Blood Cancer UK.

Latest News

Previous articleFox Alter Ego Who Are the Judges And What is the best way to get started?

Related Articles

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder