Kate Middleton Princess Met Mother Of Cancer Patient As the Sad Mother Praises the Royal for being so Caring!

Mila Sneddon (age five) is featured in a touching photo from the Duchess-of-Cambridge’s lockdown photographic program. She was used to symbolizing isolation during a pandemic.

A mum of a girl who is fighting cancer says that the Duchess was caring and considerate when they first met and it has had an impact upon her daughter.

Mila, a five-year-old girl from Mila’s Lockdown Photograph Project, was featured in a photograph that Kate took. It came to symbolize isolation during the pandemic.

The touching photo shows her kissing her dad through her kitchen window as he stands outside.

The youngster is currently undergoing chemotherapy for rare leukemia. She was separated from her father during the first lockdown.

Mila’s dad was unable to stay at home because he could bring coronavirus to Falkirk.

Mila and Kate spoke by telephone after their image was chosen for the Hold Still exhibition and book.

Later, the pair met at the Palace of Holyrood House. Mila’s mother Lynda said that Kate was ‘caring’ and that the visit had a lasting effect.

Hello! Hello!Magazine: “I cannot express how amazing the Duchess has been.

“She was so caring and considerate. I got a real sense of her being a mother in the way she spoke to Mila.

“There were some challenges due to the Covid restrictions. Mila said that she wanted to hug Mila.

“I think any kid that can get the chance to go to a proper palace and experience what Mila experienced that day is significant.”

Lynda stated that Mila was served silver for a bowl full of Rice Krispies after she said she was hungry. “They sent in a butler with a silver platter, silver bowl, and silver jug.

“I told her that she would be coming down to Earth with a big bump upon our return and will ask for Rice Krispies tomorrow.

Mila launched Scoot in September, her own charity campaign that encourages people to post pictures of loved ones and raise money and awareness for Blood Cancer UK.