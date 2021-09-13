Conor McGregor Vs MGK calls Machine Gun Kelly A Vanilla Ice white boy Rapper after a row at the MTV VMA!

CONOR MCGREGOR reacted at MTV’s Video Music Awards to Machine Gun Kelly’s row.

McGregor claims he doesn’t know McGregor, but the MMA star had to be separated from the musician by security.

Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly were in a row at MTV’s VMAs

Both had to be kept separate by security

Megan Fox, the MGK partner, was involved in the clash

According to TMZ Sportsnet, all began when McGregor, 33 years old, approached MGK (31), to say hello to Megan Fox, an American star.

Rumours say that McGregor was pushed from the UFC’s top spot by MGK himself, or his security.

A Page Six Source: “[McGregor] was ready to throw his fists, securing was having trouble holding him back.”

However, it is important to speak to Entertainment Tonight McGregor claimed that he didn’t know why the row started and claimed that he doesn’t even know MGK.

He said: “Absolutely nothing [happened]. I don’t know. I just showed up and I don’t know. I don’t even know the guy to be honest with you.”

McGregor claimed that the scrap was “just rumours” – even though much of it was caught on camera.

He said, “Just rumours. It never happened to me. Only fight genuine fighters. Only real fighters.

“I certainly don’t fight little Vanilla Ice white rappers. I don’t even know the guy. I don’t know anything about him, except that he’s with Megan Fox.”

McGregor’s rep told The Sun McGregor that he ‘didn’t instigate the incident and was never kicked out the building. He is still enjoying the show’.

The Irish fighter is currently recuperating from a broken leg sustained in July’s first round of his UFC trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier.

McGregor had a successful operation and is now training for his return, though no date has been established.