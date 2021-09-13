Fox Alter Ego Who Are the Judges And What is the best way to get started?

The rise of social media usage — and all of the sub-cultural occurrences, practices, and influences that have arisen out of its omnipresence— has seemingly helped to make our species less adept at being more human in real life.

People who are attractive, competent, and accomplished. Sometimes, people who appear accomplished, attractive, competent, etc. on their Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat posts are a big letdown in reality. People are even choosing to use their Bitmojis or iPhone avatars for their online presence. Alter Ego Judges argue that this isn’t necessarily a negative thing.