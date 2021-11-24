Kate Hudson Posts Throwback Of Mom Goldie Hawn Holding Her As A Baby

Kate HudsonShe is an exemplary representation of her mother, a superstar. Goldie HawnIn more ways than one. She looks just like her mother with the same golden locks, mesmerizing smile, and great career in Hollywood. And on top of that, the two seem incredibly close, which you don’t always see in superstar families. Hudson recently took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of her Hawn from way back when Hudson was still a baby, and it’s delightfully nostalgic.

Like Mother

Goldie Hawn, well-known for such films Overboard, Bird on a Wire AndDeath becomes HerFor her sweetness and cheerfulness,, was always adored. She brings charm and charisma to any role she plays and has been in the industry for many years. Laugh-InFrom 1967, all the way back.

She married Kate’s father, Bill Hudson, on July 3rd, 1976, and she gave birth to Kate Hudson on April 19th, 1979. Hawn, along with Kurt Russell, were Kate’s parents. It became obvious that Kate had the same gift and they supported it. Now, 40 years later, Kate Hudson is an actress and mother who has given her children the same love and support she received as a child.

Like Daughter

Hudson posted an Instagram photo this week showing her famous Mom holding Hudson as a newborn and telling the world:

Happy birthday to my mother! 🎂I love you so very much!!

Family Ties

Although you may see many famous families, it is not uncommon to see them surrounded by drama, rumors, and problems. You can see Hawn & Hudson as two people who truly love one another and make each other shine, which is wonderful, especially in such chaotic times.