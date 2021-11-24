Homemade Roasted Green Beans: Easy 3-Ingredient Side

Although roast meats are a staple of winter dinners, side dishes made from roasted vegetables can be just as delicious. Green beans is a favorite vegetable to roast.
Steven Goff is Executive Chef JargonJessica Randhawa, a recipe developer, is based in Asheville North Carolina. The Forked SpoonHere are their top tips to cook up these tasty legumes.
Serving and seasoning tips
For good reason, roasted green beans are a staple on Thanksgiving tables. These beans go well with roast proteins like turkey, ham and plant-based dishes. Because green beans aren’t particularly strong in flavor, they can be used as a canvas for seasonings or add-ons.
- Cream sauce. Goff claims that he “loves to treat [green beans] like asparagus [by] serving them with a creamy or buttery sauce and crunchy [toppings].”Furikake is a Japanese condiment that is made with seaweed, fish and sesame seed. “shaved hard cheese”(Also Romano), Hollandaise sauce, or aioli.
- Garlic aioli Goff loves the crunchy texture of roasted green beans, which makes them great for dipping. “I love making a black garlic aioli to dip them in, but a less time-consuming and favorite sauce is a spicy garlic aioli!”He says it.
- Lemon juiceRoasted green bean’s brighten up with lemon juice, olive oil and sea salt. You can also enhance the flavor profile by adding sauteed garlic or grated Parmesan.
- Candied almondsRandhawa loves the texture contrast created by topping her roasted green bean with candied almonds. “Oven-roasted green beans with garlic, Parmesan cheese, and candied almonds [have the] perfect combination of savory and sweet,”She said.
- Serve as a side dish with your favorite protein. You can choose to season your green beans with a lot of seasonings, or just a small amount of salt and vinegar. These roasted vegetables make a great side dish for many entree protein options. These green beans can be paired with a roast chicken, turkey, roast beef or short ribs or even a plant-based meal like baked tofu.
How to store roasted green bean
Randhawa claims that when “properly stored in an airtight container,”Roasted green beans are a great choice. “last for three to five days in the refrigerator.
Reheat them “At 350 degrees Fahrenheit, bake in the oven” on either a sheet pan or in a cast-iron skillet until they’re heated all the way through, which Randhawa says will take “Only a few moments.
Insider’s Takeaway
Roasted green bean get a nice level char. They also make a great base for bold flavors or robust additions. These beans are great as a side dish to roast meats but also work well on their own with different seasonings or added ingredients.
To roast green beans, all you need is extra virgin olive oil, salt, and a cast-iron skillet. The possibilities are endless when it comes to how you season them and what they can be served with once they’re out the oven.