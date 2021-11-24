Harold Ramis’ Daughter Touches On Ghostbusters: Afterlife And How It Made Her Feel

Warning! Ghostbustes: Afterlife.

Make a movie that looks like this Ghostbusters: AfterlifeIt was always going be Something of a challenge After the death of Harold Ramis. Any attempt to bring the Ghostbusters back together would be incomplete without them. But writer/director Jason Reitman found a way by making Ramis’ character a huge part of the story, and the late actor’s daughter has nothing but praise for Reitman, saying perhaps only he could have made this movie.

Harold Ramis is No longer with us , if you’ve seen the movie you know he Does appear in the movie . Egon Spengler actually forms a large part of the plot. Ghostbusters: Afterlife, as the character’s death in the film is the catalyst for the entire story. Ramis’ daughter, Violet Ramis Stiel, tells THR Steil says that Jason Reitman truly honors everyone in the original movie. Steil…

He made sure everything was perfect, not only to honor the old films and all those who were in them but also to create something for the present and the future. He may be the only one who can do this. He is the physical bridge.

Many of us grew-up with them, but millions more do not. Ghostbusters, certainly few of us did so in quite the same way that Harold Ramis’ daughter and Ivan Reitman’s son did. Both of them have been friends since childhood. Even before Ghostbusters, Ivan Reitman produced National Lampoon’s Animal HouseRamis co-wrote and directed the book. StripesRamis co-wrote and starred in the movie, as well as Bill Murray.

And GhostbustersHarold Ramis also co-wrote the movie, so he was more than just a player. It’s easy to believe that their kids would also see GhostbustersIn a near-sacred way Many fans do. . There’s little argument that Ghostbusters: AfterlifeIs it a Love-letter to the original film .

The way that Harold Ramis’ character is brought into the new movie will likely be a topic of debate going forward. Some will find it very touching, others may find it offensive. Violet Ramis Stiel, however, is pleased with how it turned out. She pointed out that the movie was about a character and not her father. She continues…

It was amazing. Although there are many similarities to real life, it is just one movie. He is not the one in it. It is a character. Jason focused smartly on the Egon character and not my dad. That worked well for me. It leaves us with the feeling that those we love are always there for us. They don’t go away.

But, Egon will still be a special character for many. There will likely be many opinions on how Egon was included in the movie. Ghostbusters: AfterlifeIt is now in theatres