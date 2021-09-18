Kate Beckinsale Hospitalized Confirmed After Shock ER Visit! Las Vegas

Kate Beckinsale has broken her silence after being rushed to the E.R. Las Vegas. The 48-year-old actress, who is in Sin City to shoot the upcoming movie Prisoner’s Daughter, made headlines a few days ago for doing in her back and winding up hurried to a medical facility by ambulance, with fans now relieved to see the British beauty is being attended to.

Beckinsale posted yesterday a selfie from her hospital bed on Instagram. It’s here. You can also see details about her E.R. Click here to see the rest.

Kate Beckinsale is relegated to the E.R. In Las Vegas

Scroll for the selfie. Beckinsale, who had marked her presence in Las Vegas with leggy fishnets snap as she wrote: “Oops #Vegas,” was reported to be in the hands of medical professionals on September 10 when TMZ stated the actress’ back “went out.” The incident is said to have occurred at 10.30 a.m. in the morning, with the star’s condition at the time unknown.

Kate Beckinsale didn’t update her social media accounts until this week. The hospital tag covered her wrist and she took a selfie. Also, she appeared to have tubes and possibly an IV in. The tape held the medical equipment together. Looking right at the camera, the star told her 4.9 million followers:

“Feeling a lot better. Thank you so much for your kind messages and love x.”

Plenty of love came in as fans left over 280,000 likes, with TV personality Maria Menounos also leaving alike. Topping comments was Legally Blonde star Selma Blair, who told Beckinsale: “So much love. I am so sorry you must be in pain dear bright light. Recover well.”

Others, however, seemed to have missed the news. When one fan asked what “happened,” another jumped in to inform them, writing: “She was hospitalized for a back injury. I’m not sure if she injured it on her movie set or not.”

Even More Love For Beckinsale

Also commenting was legendary actress Andie MacDowell, who left love, writing: “Oh dear I’m just catching up I hope everything’s OK.”

Beckinsale had been in high spirits and her usual humorous self seven days ago in a snap showing her with her cats and a dog while home. Here she wrote:

“Aha! He bounds from the earth as if his entrails were hairs, le cheval volant, the Pegasus, que a les narines de feu. When I bestride him, I soar; I am a hawk; he trots the air. The earth sings when he touches it. The basest horn of his hoof is more musical than the pipe of Hermes. Sort of.”