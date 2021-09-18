Daniel Craig fights back tears as he says goodbye to James Bond after 15 years

James Bond star Daniel Craig looked as if he was fighting tears as he said farewell to the role that has made him a household name.

The 53-year-old actor has been playing the role of the sexy spy from 2006 to his latest movie No Time To Die.

Filming on the eagerly anticipated action flick has now wrapped, meaning Daniel has hung up Bond’s tux and has sipped his last vodka martini “shaken not stirred”.

A clip from Apple TV's Being James Bond shows Daniel Craig giving his goodbye speech. It is believed that this was his last day as Bond.









Reflecting on his 15-year tenure as the agent, he says: “A lot of people here worked on five pictures with me, and I know there’s a lot of things said about what I think about these films or all of those, whatever.”

Clapping one hand to his chest, the star looks emotional as he surveys the dozens of crew members around him and continues: "But I have loved every single second of these movies, and especially this one, because I have gotten up every morning and I have had the chance to work with you guys and that has been one of the greatest honours of my life."







(Image: Nicola Dove/MGM)



Daniel took over as James Bond in 2006 movie Casino Royale.

The actor, who is also married to Rachel Weisz was then cast in Quantum Of Solace (2008) and Skyfall (2012). He reprised the role as Spectre (2015).

He confirmed his decision to step down in the lead up to No Time To Die.

Although no information has been released about who will be taking over the role of the suave spy in the future, Daniel has some wise words of wisdom for anyone who does.









Speaking on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon last year, he told the incoming 007: “Don’t f*** it up.”

Names that are being thrown around by fans and bookies to take over the role include Tom Hardy, Rege-Jean Page, Tom Hiddleston, Richard Madden and even Harry Styles.

