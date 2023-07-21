Karen was across the street as I washed my vehicle in a bikini. It was a moment of main character.

A WOMAN shared with us what she described as a “main-character moment”.

She told me that she noticed a Karen standing across from her, as she washed the car wearing a bikini.

2 The woman was watching her as she washed mats on the car Credit: TikTok/ seasonaldepression_

This woman is (@seasonaldepression_She shared it with all of her TikTok users.

As she remembered the tale, she scrubbed a rug in a bikini two-piece and a baseball cap.

She told me, “I’ve had an important character moment.”

“I’m washing my car and mats while Karen, who is standing across the road like,” said she.

She created a song to represent herself in the movie.

A girl sang “I’m only a little girl. I’m not much of a thing in this world.”

She said that she did not mind attention. “It’s the best birthday gift,” she replied.

Comments were used by many to express their views.

One honest commenter said, “I have never been more supportive.”

Other people gave reasons why Karen appeared to be upset.

One person said, “She is old and mad.”

Another person said, “I’d ask you if the show makes me uncomfortable or if it’s enjoyable to you.” “Said another.