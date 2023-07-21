Karen was across the street as I washed my vehicle in a bikini. It was a moment of main character.

Amy Comfi
By Amy Comfi
In
EntertainmentCelebrities

A WOMAN shared with us what she described as a “main-character moment”.

She told me that she noticed a Karen standing across from her, as she washed the car wearing a bikini.

A woman realized she was being watched as she washed her car and mats

2

The woman was watching her as she washed mats on the carCredit: TikTok/ seasonaldepression_

This woman is (@seasonaldepression_She shared it with all of her TikTok users.

As she remembered the tale, she scrubbed a rug in a bikini two-piece and a baseball cap.

She told me, “I’ve had an important character moment.”

“I’m washing my car and mats while Karen, who is standing across the road like,” said she.

She created a song to represent herself in the movie.

A girl sang “I’m only a little girl. I’m not much of a thing in this world.”

She said that she did not mind attention. “It’s the best birthday gift,” she replied.

Comments were used by many to express their views.

One honest commenter said, “I have never been more supportive.”

Other people gave reasons why Karen appeared to be upset.

One person said, “She is old and mad.”

Another person said, “I’d ask you if the show makes me uncomfortable or if it’s enjoyable to you.” “Said another.

She joked that she felt like a movie main character as a Karen watched her

2

Karen laughed and said that it made her feel like the main character of a film.Credit: TikTok/ seasonaldepression_

Latest News

Previous article
Documents in court suggest that Prince Andrew met Jeffrey Epstein during the time paedophile Jeffrey Epstein had been placed under house arrest.

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder