Is Diablo 4 down? On PlayStation, PC and Xbox hundreds of players have reported being in queues with the message’servers are down.’

DIABLO IV seems to have an issue, as many players are complaining about being stuck on a “servers down” queue.

There are issues reported by users on Xbox, PC, and PlayStation.

Diablo IV players are reporting issues with the game's servers

Diablo IV users are experiencing issues with its serversPlaystation

The DownDetector The data indicates that hundreds of reports were received by 6pm, this evening.

One gamer Tweet thisThe game has crashed after 15 minutes of loading screens.

Another added: “It’s actually so funny that you can’t even play the new season, you’re either stuck in a loading screen or in a queue.

“I didn’t think it could get any worse.”

Diablo is an online fantasy role playing game that made its highly anticipated debut to “favourable review” in June.

Players are required to build a unique character, and then complete quests that have a common plot.

Upgrades are available for all characters with the currency earned from combat and looting.

This story follows the previous ones, as angels and demonic forces battle for control of the entire world.

The game was the fastest-selling title ever for its publishers Blizzard Entertainment and raked in over £400 million in its first five days after launch.

