Documents in court suggest that Prince Andrew met Jeffrey Epstein during the time paedophile Jeffrey Epstein had been placed under house arrest.

Documents in court suggest that PRINCE Andrew was with Jeffrey Epstein while he was on house arrest.

The royal, 63, went to see him in Florida in June 2010 — Epstein emailing a banker to say: “Andrew just sat next to me at dinner.”

4 Court documents indicate that Prince Andrew met Jeffrey Epstein while the paedophile under house arrest. Credit: AP

4 Melania Trump with Prince Andrew, Gwendolyne Beck, and Jeffrey Epstein in a February 2000 party Credit: Getty

It contradicts a claim made by the Duke of York in his infamous 2019 Newsnight interview that he only saw Epstein in December 2010.

He told Emily Maitlis he had gone to New York to end his friendship with the disgraced tycoon and made no mention of any other contact.

Paedo Epstein was released from prison following a 13-month sentence for ­soliciting a minor for ­prostitution in 2008, with Andrew claiming he met with him in December 2010 to break off their friendship.

In new court papers, it is alleged that Prince Charles also met up with the paedophile at his Florida residence in early June of the same year while the latter was placed under house-arrest. The Mirror reports.

Epstein sent an email to a financial advisor on June 14, which read as follows: “Andrew was sitting next to my at dinner.”

These court documents come from an civil lawsuit brought against JP Morgan by the US Virgin Islands Government in New York.

It is alleged that Andrew served as an intermediator in a series emails sent between Epstein, then JP Morgan’s boss Jes Stealey.

Epstein was arrested in Florida in 2006. He had been charged with soliciting minors for prostitution.

A sex criminal was found in his Manhattan jail cell dead, in 2019, while waiting to be tried for sex-trafficking.

The Mirror has reached out to Prince Andrew and asked for a comment.

4 It contradicts a claim made by the Duke of York in his infamous 2019 Newsnight interview Credit: PA