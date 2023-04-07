Karen McDougal uses social media to combat the Donald Trump indictment

Karen McDougal, a former Playboy model is speaking out about the Donald Trump Indictment. She has a humorous message for America.

I’ve enjoyed God’s country while out and about. I hope I didn’t miss anything,” she posted on Twitter.

At the end of her tweet, she added the emoji “chuckle!”

McDougal is “Woman 1” in court papers filed by Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg.

It is alleged that Trump and the National Enquirer agreed to pay her $150,000 to “secure her silence” about claims she had a long-term affair with Trump. Trump denies any wrongdoing. He pleaded not guilty.

The Wall Street Journal Four days before 2016’s presidential election, Trump broke the news about the affair through Hope Hicks, his spokesperson.

The Journal reported that the Enquirer’s parent company AMI offered McDougal the money in August 2016 after learning she had met with reporters from ABC News.

McDougal finally broke her silence during an appearance on AC360 In March 2018.

Anderson Cooper told Anderson Cooper she met the couple in June 2006, while Anderson Cooper was filming an episode on “The Apprentice.”

Melania Trump was just one month away from giving birth to Barron.

Their first date came 12 days later at the Beverly Hills Hotel, where Trump was staying in one of the hotel’s plush bungalows.

McDougal said that they had great conversations and spent a lot of time together. “We got to know each others. We were talking about his birthday. The night was over, and we became more intimate.

McDougal stated that Trump offered McDougal money after she had left the hotel at night.

I didn’t even know how to do that. I turned to him and told him, “That’s not for me.” McDougal informed Cooper that he was not this kind of girl.

McDougal said that the affair lasted 10 months.

McDougal also said in that interview that she told Trump she loved him and he told her the same “all the time.”

Additionally, Melania claimed that Trump took her on a tour through his Trump Tower apartment in 2007 while she was absent.