CDC: Multistate Salmonella Outbreak is Linked to Flour

The CDC has confirmed that the multi-state outbreak of salmonella has caused three deaths and has left over a dozen people ill.

“State officials and local health authorities are asking people to tell them about their diets in the weeks before getting sick. 6 of 7 interviewed people (86%) said they had eaten batter or raw dough. In a release, the CDC stated that Thursday. The only ingredient people reported eating was flour. Investigators are currently trying to determine if there is a certain brand of raw flour linked to illness.

According to the agency, it’s unclear what kind of brand this outbreak might be connected to.

The vast majority of flour you find in your pantry is still raw. This means it’s not been processed to eliminate food poisoning germs. CBS News reported.

CBS News reported that while salmonella germs cannot be killed by flour being used to make food, it is possible for people to get sick from eating raw dough.

The CDC stated that no deaths have been reported at the moment due to this outbreak.

CBS News reports that sickness epidemics first became known in December. They were discovered in California and Illinois as well as Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri (MN), New York, Ohio. Oregon. Tennessee, Virginia and Virginia.

The CDC stated in a statement that “the true number of people affected by this epidemic is probably much greater than reported,” and suggested the spread could not have been limited to states where there are known diseases.

Avoiding eating any raw batter or dough can help you avoid illnesses.

According to CBS News, symptoms of salmonella can include stomach cramps and fever, as well as diarrhea.

Salmonella symptoms can appear as soon as the bacteria is introduced, but they can last up to six days. The CDC says that most people are able to recover on their own within four to seven working days.