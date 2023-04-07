Jungkook’s demo for Agust D’s People Pt. 2 goes viral as fans say ‘golden vocals’

BTS Suga (aka Agust) released People Pt. 2 and fans are bringing back Jungkook’s Demo video where the youngest vocalist of BTS was singing the song.

After a number of successful mixtape releases, Suga‘s first solo album D Day will be released on April 21. After the album’s official release, the artist will be seen on a grand world tour where the BTS rapper will be traveling to multiple countries for his solo concerts.

Jungkook’s demo for Suga’s People Pt 2 song goes viral on Twitter

BTS Jungkook sang the demo for Suga’s People Pt. 2. Fans have brought back the video of Yoongi hearing the demo and applauding it.

Previously Jungkook’s voice was also heard in Jimin’s hidden song Letter. Fans are convinced Jungkook is hiding a treasure trove of surprises and demos for them, with two back-to-back surprises.

An impressed fan tweeted, “I’m practically sure Jungkook does the guide of every single song in HYBE like he just has that golden voice that everyone needs to follow.”

Another fan echoed: “No one can do without Jungkook’s voice, he is the Golden Voice!”

Another fan:

Korean media reports on Jungkook’s influence on TikTok

Jeon Jungkook has been viral on all social media platforms including Tiktok and now the official account of TikTok UK has recognized the K-pop star’s influence as a tweet from the account read, ‘Jungkook, come claim your crown.”

As per reports, the Korean soloist has 178 billion views on TikTok on his name’s hashtag, the only person on the platform with that amount of views.

Calvin Klein’s cap is selling out quickly because of Jungkook’s worldwide influence

Jungkook, from music to fashion in 2023 has been at his best, and Jungkook, x Calvin Klein, is setting new records. As per the brand, Jungkook’s Calvin Klein monogram Cap sold out in minutes on multiple CK websites and stores worldwide.

With Jungkook now becoming Calvin Klein’s ambassador, fans can’t wait to see what comes next.

Stay tuned for updates in this area

Follow this link for more K-pop news @HITCAsia