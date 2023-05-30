Karen Derrico and Deon Derrico Share an Exclusive Update On GG Before Season 4

Karen and Deon Derrico thank fans for their prayers, revealing that Deon’s mother, Marian “GG” Derrico is “amazing”, following lung cancer treatment. The Double Down with the Derricos stars opened up to PopCulture.com ahead of a brand new season of the TLC show – premiering Tuesday, May 30 – sharing an update on the beloved grandmother to their 14 kids and giving fans a sneak peek of everything to come in Season 4.

Deon laughed when asked how his mother was doing, adding, “she’s still making me nervous.” “As long as it makes me angry, I think everyone can see that she is in great shape.” The Derricos said that GG’s condition has improved, but the journey was not easy. “We had, of course, some challenges – some of which you guys will see in this upcoming season – but overall, she’s doing good, and that’s [thanks] Deon said. We’re grateful to everyone who has reached out and shared private messages with us, telling us that they are praying for the family and for GG. “Those prayers are effective.”

Karen stated that the family could “definitely breathe” now that GG was on the mend. They had spent so long holding their breaths out of fear. When she was getting on her nerves (1685421606), she said, “Hey, I will take stubbornness and the rest of it.” Because we are so happy that she’s here with us and doing great every day.

In addition to GG’s health journey Double Down with the Derricos Fans will follow the family’s journey as they try to move into a larger home. Meanwhile, Karen launches a clothing brand and Deon receives a call from a man who may be his brother. “It really had a very strong emotional hold on both GG and I because, of course, as you follow the story, he’s potentially my brother’s son, and my brother, unfortunately, passed away way too soon – about three years ago – and he passed away not having met this young man,” Deon explained.

TLC’s TLC explained how the decision-making process for Deon & GG about their potential new family member “really tugs on the heart”. We never imagined that we’d be in a position where we had to determine if the young man was in fact our relative, or if it is true, then how would we handle our emotions? How do we deal with the emotions that come from being in a difficult situation? Deon said in a side note to viewers that “You have a great deal to see and learn,” adding his family had “learned much in this season from just this situation.” Season 4 Double Down with the Derricos The premiere is Tuesday, 30 May at 10:00 p.m. ET on TLC. TLC broadcasts the show at 10:00 ET.