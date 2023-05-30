Jessica Oyelowo continues to be supportive of David Oyelowo in his career

David Oyelowo’s wife has been his right hand throughout all of his professional endeavors, even when they aren’t sharing the screen. David Oyelowo has revealed his secret for a successful marriage. The couple have been married over 20 years.

The two English actors met at school and fell in love. They pursued careers as film stars. David Oyelowo’s movie credits include playing Dr. Martin Luther King (in the Oscar nominated film “Selma”) and many others.

Jessica Oyelowo has been a popular actress for many years. She is most well-known for the role she played in “Sleepy Hollow”, which was released in 1999. Off camera she is a loving wife who has supported her husband for more than two decades.

Jessica and David Oyelowo attend the World Premiere “Gringo”, March 6, 2018 in Los Angeles.Getty Images | Source: Getty Images

David claims that his wife is the only one who knows him as well as anyone else

David’s The Water Man, his debut film as a director, took him to new heights. David wrote the screenplay for Emma Needell, directed it, produced it, and also starred in this movie.

David said, “It’s about love and all the things that we’re willing to do in order to be loved.” The following are some of the ways to get in touch with each other The Water Man is a movie that follows Lonnie, Chavis and his mother to find The Water Man in order to save her life.

Jessica and David Oyelowo attend the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood on February 26th, 2017.Getty Images | Source: Getty Images

Despite David’s excitement to take on the project, he revealed that he leaned on his wife—who knows him “better than anyone else in the world”—for advice, especially during the first two weeks of filming. The actor The following are some of the ways to get in touch with each other:

“…I was aware that she could call me out if there were any signs of a fake. Every time I did a take, I looked to her to see if she gave me a thumbs up. There were more thumbs-up than down”.

Jessica and David Oyelowo attended the Los Angeles World Premiere for “Black Panther” in Hollywood on January 29, 2018.Getty Images | Source: Getty Images

Oprah Winfrey also had David’s back when he made his directorial debut. They shared the screen and she had his back. “The Butler”, and “Selma”, the latter of which she produced.

The former host of a live TV show revealed to him that he had always been a staunch supporter. The following are some of the ways to get in touch with each other“From the first moment that I met her she has been my biggest advocate and believer. This is why she came along with me.

Oprah Winfrey with David Oyelowo after the “Greenleaf premiere” in West Hollywood on Friday, June 15, 2016.Getty Images | Source: Getty Images

Jessica and David’s Date Nights continue

Jessica and David, who met over 20 years ago have maintained the romance of their marriage and frequently post photos on Instagram about their dates. Jessica’s Valentine’s Day surprise in 2022 was to give her husband tickets to see UFC fighters Israel Adesanya, Robert Whittaker and their opponents go head-to-head.

I love my husband, she says. captioned Post in part. David and Jessica enjoyed the day on April 28. Date Night At a rodeo.

The married couple danced beautifully in a ballroom in that same month. Jessica captioned the photo. revealed:

The world can be a very difficult place, and we must always try to help each other. Then I will lift him, and he will lift me. Life becomes beautiful.

In another Instagram Post The actress Date nights are important to Jessica and David, as they allow them to prioritise each other and balance parenthood. Jessica said, “We tend to think of a marriage as being formed when children are born. But you already were a happy couple prior to having kids.” Written by.

It was a promise they made to never be separated for longer than 2 weeks during their lifetime

David was bullied in school and held fast to his faith. After joining a theatre group, David met Jessica who was a Christian born again. The two actors, who were both in their 20s at the time, were already engaged. But they endured mockery for refusing to have sex before they got married.

In an interview with “Selma”, the star of the film revealed that Jessica and his marriage has stood the test time because they made the right choices in the early days of their relationship. They also agreed to never go more than two weeks between visits.

David revealed, after seeing multiple marriages break down in the film business with his wife, that he had insisted the 2-week rule be included in contracts. Although they were initially mocked, their methods have helped them keep a marriage together. David The following are some of the ways to get in touch with each other:

So much of what we did in our lives together has been mocked. To be honest, it’s us who are having the last laugh. My wife and I are even closer than we were 24 years ago. “Our marriage is strong.”

David and Jessica Share Four Kids

David and Jessica married in 1998 and have since welcomed three sons, a daughter and two grandchildren. Like their date night, David and Jessica often turn to social media for glimpses into their family. David Oyelowo posted a family photo on Father’s Day in June of 2021. He captioned the post: revealedWhat is the greatest blessing in my life?” The greatest blessing of my life is being a father.