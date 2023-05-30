Briana DeJesus, a teen mom with two daughters, shows off her fit body and tattoos while on a boat trip.

BRIANA DeJesus showed off her hot body wearing a steamy, white bikini on a boating trip she took with daughters Nova and Stella.

Recently, the Teen Mom star has shown off more of her body.

5 Briana DeJesus looked stunning in a bikini while on a day at the beach with her two daughters

5 MTV Star had a great time in the sun, and took many dips in ocean water /@shae_kogut

Briana posted several photos of herself on Facebook. Pictures and videos From a day spent on the beach with Nova, 11 and Stella 5,

The photos also included family members and friends.

In the photo above, Teen Mom posed with her youngest child in arms while wearing a small white bikini.

The girls wore matching American flag bikinis.

Briana also shared another photo, which showed Nova smiling on the boat.

Stella gave the camera a two-thumbs-up while wearing goggles for snorkeling.

Briana posted a video showing her daughter’s swimming abilities and a picture of a friend’s newborn baby having fun on the boat.

LET IT OUT

Recently, the MTV star is proudly displaying her body.

She posted an image of herself in a black dress that featured various cutouts earlier this month.

As she appeared to be sitting in a car, the dress revealed a serious underboob.

Briana, who was displaying her figure, teased her heart-shaped arm tattoo.

She is less active on social networks and shares less about herself.

She has been sharing more in recent months.

BRI – WOW!

Briana barely avoided a wardrobe disaster in April when she wore a plunging blouse on social media.

She zoomed into her face to show off her light curly hair, tanned complexion and skin.

This mother-of-two showed major cleavage wearing a skintight, lowcut gray top. She was only moments from an embarrassing wardrobe mishap.

Briana, before the video cut off, made a kissy-face to show her plump lip and jawline.

The sexy snap followed the MTV star nearing another wardrobe disaster a month prior while frolicking in the ocean with her best friend.

Briana shared a slew of snaps of herself on Instagram flaunting itty bitty swimwear as Florida waves splashed up on her.

The sun shone on her as she lounged in the water with Shae Kogut, her best friend.

As she was climbing onto her boat from the Clearwater Beach, the reality star’s top nearly came off.

It was a bandeau bikini that fit her so tightly around the chest, her breasts almost spilled through.

5 On Instagram, she shared photos of Stella, 5, and Nova, 11.

5 Briana had previously shown her body wearing a gown with cutouts /brianadejesus