Kardashian fan slams family’s “sick need” to ‘flaunt its wealth’ at another extravagant and wasteful Easter bash

KARDASHIAN fans are left puzzled by the lavish Easter celebrations of the wealthy family.

The entire Kar-Jenner family gathered together to celebrate a lavish banquet adorned with high-end items.

Kylie Jenner shared a rare photo of Aire, 1, on Easter

Kylie Jenner posted a rare picture of Aire 1, 1 on Easter/kyliejenner
Her daughter Stormi, 5, hopped about with a gigantic stuffed rabbit

Stormi (5 years old) hopped around with her giant stuffed rabbit./kyliejenner
Khloe Kardashian's daughter True, 4, was gifted a huge golden egg

True, Khloe Kardashian’s 4 year old daughter, was given a massive golden egg by her father./kyliejenner

Over the years, the Kardashian family has been criticized for their lavish Easter parties and their over-the-top baskets. 

This year, it was no different. The posts started rolling in at Kylie’s house on Sunday.

Kylie Jenner was 25 years old when she captioned her Instagram photo to say “the sweetest easter week.”

In one snap, her two children Stormi, 4, and Aire, 1 with ex Travis Scott, 31, had received gigantic gift baskets.

These were filled with chocolates and designer toys, as well as a ribbon in pink or blue to attach them.

Kylie also shared another photo with Aire, which included a rare snap of Aire in her bunny ears and a selfie taken in the mirror in a transparent green dress.

Khloe with her four-year old daughter True Stormi, Dream Kardsahian (Rob and Blac’s daughter) took a plunge in Kylie’s swimming pool.

Kourtney & Khloe shared Instagram photos of the adults’ table, which featured half a dozen bouquets and a large meal set.

Khloe uploaded an Instagram Story that featured a huge cheese board with a real honeycomb as garnish.

According to Stories, the dessert table featured a large chocolate Easter bunny, as well as fruits galore.

Nearly all KarJenner kids were seen to have an Instagram photo of Kris Jenner, their mom. Kris Jenner also posted a picture with a personalized bunny cookie.

Khloe’s son is referred to as “Baby Thomspon” since his identity has not yet been disclosed.

Every Kardashian-Jenner child got a custom cookie

Every Kardashian-Jenner baby got a personalized cookieCredit: Kris Jenner/Instagram
There were custom tote bags as well

You can also get custom bagsCredit: Kris Jenner/Instagram
The adults table was adorned with floral arrangements

Floral arrangements were used to decorate the adults’ table / Kourtney Kardashian
There was a huge buffet with a chocolate Easter bunny looming large

The buffet featured a large chocolate Easter bunny and was huge/khloekardashian
A honeycomb could be used a spread

You could use a honeycomb to make a spread/khloekardashian
Kylie's two youngsters got gift baskets with expensive items

Kylie and her two children got gift baskets filled with high-end items./kyliejenner

Reddit was aware of the extreme wealth display.

One user said, “They live for social media and clout.”

“How are you asking whoever makes this stuff to create a ‘Baby Thompson’ biscuit just so that you can share it without revealing the name…”

Another remarked about Kylie’s gift bags for her two children: “It’s the Prada bag in stormis basket for me.”

“Just ONE of the things in Stormi’s enormous basket is a Prada bag,” wrote a third.

A second writer wrote that custom cookies were expensive and looked terrible.

A fifth wrote: “They get everything for free so they’ll plug the company or at least recommend them to friends. It’s pretty gross.”

A sixth is: It’s surreal for me to imagine living life like they do.

Other people said that they enjoyed seeing adorable pictures of Aire and Kylie’s new addition – all wealth-flaunting aside.

True Thompson colored in the Easter eggs she found - some fans called the over-the-top photos 'gross'

True Thompson colored the Easter eggs she found. Some fans called them ‘gross.’/khloekardashian
Kylie Jenner revealed rare photos of Aire

Kylie Jenner has shared some rare images of Aire/kyliejenner
Dream Kardashian, True Thompson and Stormi - Kylie's eldest - went for a dip at the end of the bash

Stormi, True Thompson, and Dream Kardashian went swimming at the conclusion of the party./kyliejenner

