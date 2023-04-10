Kardashian fan slams family’s “sick need” to ‘flaunt its wealth’ at another extravagant and wasteful Easter bash

KARDASHIAN fans are left puzzled by the lavish Easter celebrations of the wealthy family.

The entire Kar-Jenner family gathered together to celebrate a lavish banquet adorned with high-end items.

Over the years, the Kardashian family has been criticized for their lavish Easter parties and their over-the-top baskets.

This year, it was no different. The posts started rolling in at Kylie’s house on Sunday.

Kylie Jenner was 25 years old when she captioned her Instagram photo to say “the sweetest easter week.”

In one snap, her two children Stormi, 4, and Aire, 1 with ex Travis Scott, 31, had received gigantic gift baskets.

These were filled with chocolates and designer toys, as well as a ribbon in pink or blue to attach them.

Kylie also shared another photo with Aire, which included a rare snap of Aire in her bunny ears and a selfie taken in the mirror in a transparent green dress.

Khloe with her four-year old daughter True Stormi, Dream Kardsahian (Rob and Blac’s daughter) took a plunge in Kylie’s swimming pool.

Kourtney & Khloe shared Instagram photos of the adults’ table, which featured half a dozen bouquets and a large meal set.

Khloe uploaded an Instagram Story that featured a huge cheese board with a real honeycomb as garnish.

According to Stories, the dessert table featured a large chocolate Easter bunny, as well as fruits galore.

Nearly all KarJenner kids were seen to have an Instagram photo of Kris Jenner, their mom. Kris Jenner also posted a picture with a personalized bunny cookie.

Khloe’s son is referred to as “Baby Thomspon” since his identity has not yet been disclosed.

Reddit was aware of the extreme wealth display.

One user said, “They live for social media and clout.”

“How are you asking whoever makes this stuff to create a ‘Baby Thompson’ biscuit just so that you can share it without revealing the name…”

Another remarked about Kylie’s gift bags for her two children: “It’s the Prada bag in stormis basket for me.”

“Just ONE of the things in Stormi’s enormous basket is a Prada bag,” wrote a third.

A second writer wrote that custom cookies were expensive and looked terrible.

A fifth wrote: “They get everything for free so they’ll plug the company or at least recommend them to friends. It’s pretty gross.”

A sixth is: It’s surreal for me to imagine living life like they do.

Other people said that they enjoyed seeing adorable pictures of Aire and Kylie’s new addition – all wealth-flaunting aside.

