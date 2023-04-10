GMA’s Gio Benitez responds when Janai Norman or Whit Johnson ask him to clap – but there was a surprise in his plans

GMA’S Gio Benitez, a GMA hostess, has been adoring The Super Mario Bros. Movie. He claps back at everyone who tries to take his joy.

Janai and Whit Norman were taken back in time by Benitez during an episode about The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s recent premiere.

2 Janai and Whit Norman of GMA make fun of Gio Benitez’s love for Super Mario Bros. Credit: ABC

2 Gio Benitez could not contain his excitement at the premiere of “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”. Credit: Twitter/@GioBenitez

Johnson said, “We were only hearing about Gio Benitez’s trip down memory lane” at the end of the segment.

“You were a Mario fan,” he chuckled.

Norman joined the fray with some laughter directed at Benitez’s love of the video-game-inspire film.

Benitez replied, “Listen, back in the 1990s, I was crushing teh tunnels!”

After that, the trio hummed Super Mario’s theme song.

Benitez took to Twitter in an effort to reaffirm his affection for the Nintendo 1985 classic, and to criticize his hosts.

Benitez poses in front of the jumbo display screen, which displays an image inspired by Super Mario.

“@WhitJohnson @janai said that I love you #SuperMario @GMA. What they didn’t know was that I was having a whole photo shoot with our jumbo screen before the show. “@supermariomovie” Tweet reads.

Benitez wasn’t the only person excited about the release of the animated film.

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” hit theaters on April, 5 and brought in record-breaking box office numbers during its five-day opening run.

Reports indicate that the film grossed more than $200 million in America and Canada, and $377 million globally. This made it the biggest opening weekend for animated films worldwide. CNN.

Mike Polydoros—chief executive of PaperAirplane Media, A portion of the movie’s success is due to its appeal across generations.

It’s not uncommon for tickets sales to animated movies to drop after 7pm.

Polydoros said that 26 percent of tickets were sold after the film’s 7:45pm showing.

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” cast is made up of Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya-Taylor Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Jack Black as Bowser, and Seth Rogan as Donkey Kong.